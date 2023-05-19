One Week Early: Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Soundtrack Now Available

It’s been years in the making, but the live-action remake of Disney’s beloved animated classic The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Jonah Hauer-King, is almost here.

It’s only one week until the highly-anticipated film premieres in theaters. So far, all of the buzz around it has been overwhelmingly positive, with some calling it the best live-action Disney adaptation ever. Faithful fans of the original will not be disappointed, as the only complaints thus far have been about the digital rendering – not the story, not the acting, and especially not the music.

The soundtrack of the original Little Mermaid was a masterpiece. Carefully crafted by legendary Disney duo Alan Menken and Howard Ashman in their first outing with the company, The Little Mermaid constituted the first Disney soundtrack that followed the same model as the Broadway musical, starting a love story between the two entities that continues today.

Now, Ariel fanatics can fall in love with the soundtrack all over again: The playlist from the live-action Little Mermaid has just dropped on Spotify.

The songs are not in order, so you’d have to work a little harder actually to listen through the whole movie in order, but fans can still get a preview of what all their favorite songs will sound like in the new film – including the slightly rewritten version of “Kiss the Girl.”

Fans can also listen to the brand-new songs written especially for the movie by composers Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

These new songs include “Scuttlebutt,” a song for Awkwafina’s Scuttle, in place of the song “Human Stuff” written in the stage musical; “For The First Time,” a second song for Ariel about the wonder of finally being on land (again, more or less replacing the song “Beyond My Wildest Dreams” from Broadway); and “Wild Uncharted Waters,” a song written for the originally tuneless Prince Eric.

Also, Spotify has also announced a special bonus for those who listen to the soundtrack on their app. As they announced in the playlist’s press release:

The fun doesn’t stop there, when you listen to the soundtrack on Spotify, you’ll have access to Spotify Stories featuring exclusive interviews from cast members themselves.

If you’re too excited for The Little Mermaid premiere to wait until May 26, Spotify is the place to go.

Have you heard any of the new renditions of The Little Mermaid’s songs? What do you think? Let us know in the comments “Fathoms Below!”