Early Viewers Call ‘The Little Mermaid’ The Best Live-Action Disney Movie Ever Made

Disney’s upcoming live-action remake, The Little Mermaid, and the reviews are already overwhelmingly positive. Multiple reviewers call it the best live-action remake Disney has done to date – which is incredibly high praise, considering the quality of the first one, the 2015 Cinderella.

A lucky few in two countries have now had a chance to see the film before its release at the premieres in Los Angeles and London, and the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.

Critic Christian Eulinberg (@FilmOptix) said:

#TheLittleMermaid is, in my opinion, Disney’s best live-action feature to date. It remains true to the original while elaborating on new themes that are minor yet significant. Halle Bailey serves the character of Ariel brilliantly & her voice compliments the songs we all adore.

Similarly, critic Jaren Williams (@jarentalks) said:

#TheLittleMermaid ranks among the best of Disney’s live-action remakes. It captures the wonder of the original, while injecting enough newness to set itself apart. Halle Bailey is HYPNOTIZING as Ariel. Couldn’t think of anyone better for the role. I was pleasantly surprised!

And critic Swara A.S. (@spiderswars) said:

#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action, and a worthy companion to the animated film. Halle Bailey is amazing as Ariel, and most of the rest of the cast is great as well. The scenes underwater are mesmeric, and the music is riveting.

The one thing that all of the reviews of The Little Mermaid have in common – whether they call it a superlative or not – is that everyone is blown away by how much lead actress Halle Bailey embodies the heart and the spirit of the beloved Disney Princess Ariel.

Her voice is the main thing they praise, but only because they can’t seem to find words for how otherwise effervescent she is, in the role and outside of it. Photos and videos of Bailey at the film’s premieres in LA and London show that people are simply enchanted by her when she speaks to them – including her castmates.

(All of those things are exactly how people in the original Little Mermaid react to Ariel, by the way.)

Overall, it’s clear that the people casting Disney’s The Little Mermaid did an outstanding job, and their long search for the perfect Ariel has definitely paid off in spades.

You can judge for yourself whether The Little Mermaid is Disney’s best live-action movie to date when it lands in theaters on May 26.

Do you believe the critics? Which live-action film do you think will be the hardest for The Little Mermaid to beat? Let us know in the comments!