Guests Stop Show and Cheer for Performer on Attraction’s Final Day

The temple may be sealed, but the memories will live on in the heart of one particular Team Member.

Yesterday was the final day of operation for Poseidon’s Fury at Universal Orlando Resort’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. The walkthrough special effects attraction has been a staple of the Park for 24 years, being the only remaining attraction in the Lost Continent section of the Park.

While the attraction had a reputation for severe technical glitches, an incredibly corny story, and being altogether not nearly as impressive on the inside as it was on the outside, many Guests still treasured it. It was an ode to the original concept of Islands of Adventure and was the last remaining attraction in the Park not based on an IP or film. However corny it was, fans will remember its beautiful facade and spirit of adventure.

The attraction took Guests on a tour with the Global Discovery Group, led by plucky guide Taylor, as they journeyed into the Temple of Poseidon to restore his lost trident before witnessing an epic battle between the sea god and his nemesis, Lord Darkenon. The attraction showcased special effects, including lights, fire, and a very impressive water tunnel, regarded as one of the best special effects in the entire Resort.

Guests flocked to Islands of Adventure yesterday to experience Poseidon’s Fury one last time, so many that wristbands had to be distributed for admittance into the final tour. Those who were able to take that last journey made it a memorable one, though, as evidenced by this TikTok of Taylor’s final entrance.

The anticipation is already building, with cheers as the attraction begins, before Guests explode when Taylor enters. He’s met with applause that stops the show for a full 45 seconds, with Taylor unable to get a line out over Guests’ cheering. As he descends the ladder, Guests begin to chant his name, and Taylor even struggles to get his first line out as Guests yell “I love you, Taylor!”

The video is incredibly sweet and proves that no matter how cheesy or dated the attraction was, Guests cherish the Team Members that made it happen, and we hope Taylor will never forget this experience!