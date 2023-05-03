Florida House Makes Yet Another Move Against Disney In Latest Bill

Another day, another announcement in the battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The theme park and entertainment company has been locked in a back and forth with the Florida Governor for a year now, stemming from Disney’s refusal to support DeSantis’s proposed “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The bill originally denied teachers the right to teach students from kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity, which has now expanded to include all grades through grade 12. Due to the company’s refusal to offer support, DeSantis enacted a series of bills aimed at stripping power from the company’s presence in Florida, attacking Walt Disney World.

One of his biggest acts of retaliation was to disassemble the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the governing body for Walt Disney World, and installed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) Board. While Disney tried to maintain power through clauses and agreements included in the contract, DeSantis continued his attack, leading to the current lawsuit and counter-suit between Disney and the Florida Governor.

The Florida House voted earlier today to pass SB 1604, a Land Use bill that includes an amendment that gives the newly appointed Reedy Creek board the authority to overturn contracts approved by the previous board. The bill passed 75-34 and is now headed to DeSantis' desk. pic.twitter.com/GExACh9x9V — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 3, 2023

The latest action taken by the CFTOD is SB 1604, the Land Use and Development Regulations. This bill would allow the CFTOD to void any agreements between Disney and the Reedy Creek Improvement District. It was passed by the Senate and has just passed the Florida House 75-34, so the next stop is the governor’s desk. The bill was mentioned in the lawsuit Disney filed against DeSantis and the Board last week, and its passing is being seen as another point in favor of Disney.

It’s continued to gain attention on Twitter, especially as people point out that there are more pressing issues throughout Florida that need more attention. Comments mention the housing crisis, utility prices, gas issues, and other problems that Florida has been facing recently, claiming that DeSantis needs to put his energy into more important efforts that actually benefit the people of Florida.

