Filming For Universal’s New Live-Action Remake Will Begin This Summer

DreamWorks and Universal are gearing up to go head-to-head with Disney ahead of the release of their upcoming live-action remake of 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon. While little is known about the story or its main cast, we might’ve just gotten a hint at its release date thanks to a new production update.

Universal’s distribution of How to Train Your Dragon landed in theaters over a decade ago, meaning that—according to the Hollywood machine—it’s well due for a live-action reimagining. The animated children’s movie became an instant classic following its release, prompting two sequels and three television shows.

The film follows the story of Hiccup Haddock (Jay Baruchel), a less-than-impressive teenager living on the remote island of Berk, where dragon fighting is a way of life. After Hiccup accidentally discovers an injured dragon he names Toothless in the woods, he must endeavor himself to become a Viking, all while attempting to plot a new course for his people’s future.

Over the years, the How to Train Your Dragon franchise has only grown larger, meaning it was inevitable that the film would receive the live-action treatment somewhere down the line. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Dean DeBlois, who was both writer and director of the orginal animated trilogy, would be helming a live-action reboot for Universal.

While its cast has yet to be confirmed, the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon was initially given a release date of March 14, 2025. And according to a new production update, it seems like DreamWorks/Universal are right on track.

According to Production List, filming is expected to commence with a June 30 start date this summer in Los Angeles. That is, of course, if the movie can avoid being interrupted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

In the past, live-action reboots have been extremely divisive, and with a story as widely-loved as How to Train Your Dragon, there’s plenty of opportunities for things to go wrong. CGI is sure to be a big question when it comes to this particular story, but perhaps the VFX crew can take some tips from HBO’s House of the Dragon for reference.

However, with DeBlois at the heart of the film, the upcoming movie has the rare chance to set itself apart from Disney’s long slate of remakes. In the endless sea of reimagined childhood classics, it’s easy to forget that live-action adaptations can offer audiences the chance to revisit some of their favorite moments from the original films, and if one franchise could pull it off, it’d likely be How to Train Your Dragon.

With filming set to begin next month, casting announcements are likely just around the corner as the movie inches closer to its 2025 release date. Hopefully, we can expect to hear more updates soon.

Are you excited for the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon? Let us know in the comments below.