Rumored ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Star Facing Harassment and Abuse Allegations

Dreamworks recently announced that their popular franchise, How to Train Your Dragon, would be receiving a Disney-esque live-action remake. They’ve reportedly found their main cast, although the choices are as of yet unconfirmed by the production company.

The rumored choice for Hiccup, the film’s protagonist, is 19 year old Jack Dylan Grazer, who is most recently known for playing Freddy Freeman in the Shazam! films. In the wake of the unconfirmed announcement, several people have taken to Twitter to share some unfortunate information regarding the actor. “Anyways reminder jack dylan grazer is an extreme racist and a serial abuser who has abuse allegations from all if not almost all his past girlfriends,” claims Twitter user @willelfilms.

Anyways reminder jack dylan grazer is an extreme racist and a serial abuser who has abuse allegations from all if not almost all his past girlfriends. — ༺ ty (@willelfilms) April 25, 2023

The user follows up the post with a thread of screenshot messages claiming an ex-girlfriend had been physically and verbally harassed and abused by Grazer and accusing him of cheating. There are claims of him throwing her across the room, punching her, and telling her to “kill herself.” In a notes app letter from Grazer’s lawyer, the accusations are denied, calling the ex-girlfriend “troubled, immature, [and] attention seeking.” Other than the messages and implied Instagram comments, there’s only one photo provided in the thread as proof.

There were also a couple of videos of Grazer saying the N-word, which recently got another actor in trouble. Kahiau Machado had been eyed for the role of David in Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake, but was recast after fans discovered a Spotify playlist and Facebook post using the same word. While Grazer appears even younger in the video clips and the comments could be chalked up to a child thinking he’s making a joke, fans are trying to hold him accountable and asking Dreamworks to not work with him.

Twitter responses are mixed on the allegations, with several saying there isn’t enough proof for the abuse allegations, his previous ex-girlfriends have defended him, and the racist comments are from several years ago when he was a child. Others are saying he’s old enough to know better and that his history of abuse goes back a couple of years. As of yet, Dreamworks has made no comment or confirmed any rumored casting.

