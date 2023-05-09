EPCOT Announces New Restaurant Coming This Summer

Disney World announced a new Japanese-style restaurant coming to EPCOT this summer.

New Table-Service Restaurant Coming to EPCOT

Coming to EPCOT this summer, a new table-service restaurant is coming to the Japan pavilion.

The “Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya” restaurant will offer a festive dining experience in a sharable Izakaya style for you to create memories and good times through flavors.

New restaurant alert! 🥢 🍣 ✨ This summer, EPCOT will be home to a new Izakaya-style restaurant – Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya! Check out what you can expect from this new spot coming soon to the Japan pavilion in our #DisneyEats first look: https://t.co/0bVCdoTxwc pic.twitter.com/3WNF615Jwu — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 9, 2023

Scott Gustin on Twitter also confirmed this breaking news with some informative tweets:

NEW: Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya, a new table-service restaurant, will open in the Japan pavilion at EPCOT this summer. https://t.co/qECYikPIhn pic.twitter.com/9m3uGCpFhN — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 9, 2023

The restaurant will be located in the Tokyo Dining location – which is closed now through summer 2023 for refurbishment. The blog post says Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya will be located on the second floor. – Scott Gustin, industry insider and digital at Nexstar

The Restaurant will allow Guests to experience the essence of Japan’s seasonal festivals through their delightful and plenty of meals for the whole family to enjoy.

Disney also made these comments regarding the upcoming new table-service Japanese Restaurant:

In addition to a full menu filled with mouthwatering Japanese delights like sushi and teppan items, there will be an open sushi bar and grill. Located on the second floor of the Japan pavilion, Shiki-Sai offers stunning views of EPCOT, the World Showcase Lagoon, and, of course, fireworks!

No word yet on the exact opening date of this new Restaurant but with summer fastly approaching, one can guess the date to be between June or the latest, August.

But I predict the table-service Japanese Restaurant will open closer to the middle of the summer, maybe sometime in July, depending on how quickly they can refurbish the Tokyo Dining location.

We are all looking forward to this fantastic new EPCOT Japanese restaurant.

EPCOT and Its Many Amazing Features

EPCOT is home to some of the most excellent and innovative attractions, shows, and dining experiences. This new addition will bring Guests from all over to the Japan pavilion to enjoy some authentic dishes straight from the island of Japan.

EPCOT (or “EPCOT”), formerly “EPCOT Center”—named after Walt Disney’s “Experimental Prototype Community Of Tomorrow” project—is a theme Park in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. EPCOT celebrates community, culture, human achievement, new ideas, and new technologies!

EPCOT is also home to the world-famous International Food & Wine Festival that takes place almost every Autumn inside the Park, bringing Guests from all over the globe to come together and enjoy some fantastic food and drinks only offered during this spectacular event.

Also, remember some pavilions are closing soon to make way for some awesome refurbishments to enhance the experience for Disney Guests better, so plan accordingly!

