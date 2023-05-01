Disneyland Guest Causes Scene, Encourages Child’s “Disgusting” Behavior

Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth… but that doesn’t make it exempt from real-world behavior. From brutal fights to viral dress code violations, there’s always drama at the Disney Parks.

This week, Reddit user u/DjRipNickMcNasty shared this photo of a shocking incident at Disneyland Resort with the “Mildly Infuriating” subreddit. “This dad helping his kid stand on a public drinking fountain in Disneyland,” they wrote:

The father appears to be lifting his son onto the spout of the drinking fountain for a closer look at a mirror. Many commenters were obviously disgusted at the unhygienic practice of putting dirty shoes where people drink water, though some defended the pair.

“I mean, I guess this is pretty thoughtless, but it looks like his feet are on the edge of the bowl, so not anywhere near where you put your mouth,” said u/Domino-616.

“The amount of comments defending this is mildly infuriating,” u/dhl2200 argued.

While standing on a water fountain isn’t explicitly prohibited, it does present a safety issue. Beyond basic hygiene, it also risks a nasty fall for the little one, especially on a slippery, wet surface. Disney Cast Members are trained to prevent Guests from engaging in similarly dangerous behavior, even if not written in the rules.

Follow all Disney Cast Member instructions while visiting Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure. The Southern California Disney Park’s rules and regulations can be found here.

Have you ever seen similar behavior at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.