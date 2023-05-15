Child Nearly Dies During Freak Incident at Walt Disney World

Guests vacation at Walt Disney World Resort to escape real life. Few Guests worry for their safety at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But things can change in a millisecond, even at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Reddit user u/Brandinian recently recalled the time a Disney Character Performer dressed as Genie from Aladdin (1992) saved his life.

“When I was young (around 1995), my family took a day trip to Disney World,” they wrote. “I was in Magic Kingdom and started choking on a grape. My mom freaked out and my step-dad didn’t immediately see it, but the Cast Member dressed as the Genie snapped into action, rushed to my aid, and Heimlich maneuvered me until the grape came out.”

“If anyone has a friend who worked as the Genie in 1995 or so, thank them for saving my life. Or blame them. Depends on your perspective,” the Guest joked.

Hundreds of Disney Parks fans upvoted the post, which reminded us all that Disney Cast Members really are the magic. Many go above and beyond daily, making unforgettable memories with Guests of all ages.

In a recent viral video, Disney Cast Members walked a tiny Guest dressed as a Haunted Mansion maid to the front of the attraction at Magic Kingdom Park. They “hired” her on the spot, making her feel like a VIP at the attraction and undoubtedly giving her an experience she’ll cherish for life.

Has a Walt Disney World Cast Member ever significantly impacted your life? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.