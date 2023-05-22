Disney Star Claims to Not Be “Attention-Seeking Person”

This once-and-future Disney star is addressing being “attention-seeking”.

The “Disney Channel star”

The Disney Channel, formerly the flagship subscription television property of Disney Branded Television, experienced a tremendous surge in popularity among younger audiences. It produced a series of successful Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs) well into the 2010s and beyond, remaining relevant until viewership declined due to the company’s own emergence of on-demand streaming service, Disney+. Consequently, there was a shift away from traditional cable television. This formula proved instrumental in launching the careers of numerous stars which became icons of the Disney Channel — such as Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears, who gained recognition through their appearances on the Mickey Mouse Club (1955-1996). More recently, Zendaya, known for her portrayal of MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise, also emerged from the Disney Channel platform.

Hannah Montana is the popular Disney Channel television series that aired from 2006 to 2011, that brought young Miley Cyrus into promience. The show follows the life of Miley Stewart, played by Miley Cyrus, who leads a dual existence. By day, she’s an ordinary teenager dealing with school, friendships, and family — but by night, she transforms into her alter ego, Hannah Montana, a famous pop singer. With the help of a blonde wig and a secret identity, Miley navigates the challenges of maintaining her superstar status while keeping her true identity hidden. Supported by her father, Robby Stewart (played by Billy Ray Cyrus), and her brother, Jackson Stewart (played by Jason Earles), Miley leans on her best friends, Lilly Truscott (played by Emily Osment) and Oliver Oken (played by Mitchell Musso). The series explores themes of friendship, family, and self-discovery, highlighting the importance of remaining true to oneself amidst the pressures of fame. Hannah Montana became a cultural phenomenon, propelling Miley Cyrus to stardom and leaving a lasting impact on its young viewers.

The young actress even branched out into music — releasing pop hits like “Party in the USA” and “The Climb”. But all of that “Disney-branded innocence came crashing down” when Cyrus essentially took to her “wholesome Disney” image with a wrecking ball and sledgehammer back in 2013.

Miley Cyrus on being an “attention-seeker”

It’s now in her 30th year that Miley Cyrus is sort of returning to her roots. With a new Backyards Sessions out on Disney+ for her new album, the “We Can’t Stop” singer opened up to British Vogue about her “attention-seeking” past.

After her infamous public persona shift from Disney star to inflammatory young woman singing about doing drugs at parties, the singer who released “Wrecking Ball” in the 2013 album Bangerz. In the interview, Cyrus states that she believes herself to not be “an attention-seeking person” right now:

I’m actually not an attention-seeking person, sitting here as a 30-year-old grown woman.

Of course, many still remember Cyrus for her provocative music and twerking with Robin Thicke at the VMAs in 2013, as that’s been retained within the public consciousness surrounding the 30-year-old performer. She seems very much aware of this, explaining why she was “creating attention for [her]self” back then — stating that it was all because of her Disney and Hannah Montana persona:

I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played. Anyone, when you’re 20 or 21, you have more to prove. “I’m not my parents.”, “I am who I am.”

Here, Cyrus openly admits that it was her need to separate herself from her Hannah Montana and wholesome image that prompted her to do what she did, giving her something “to prove”.

However, it seems like Cyrus is clearly doing quite a bit to reframe her image right now — releasing new music like “Flowers” (rumored to be about her breakup with Liam Hemsworth), and her Endless Summer Vacation album this year — as well asdoing interviews just like this one.