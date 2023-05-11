Staying At A Disney Resort? Check Their Facebook Group For A Little Bit Of Magic

If you’re staying at a Disney Resort sometime soon, you’re probably already knee deep in planning: When you’re going to which park, what you’re going to eat, what shops you want to visit in Disney Springs, and so on.

If you’re really savvy, you might even be looking up handy guides for how to make the most out of your visit, like how to beat that Toy Story Mania game, or highlights at your resort – but even some of the savviest Disney guests may not know about the little bit of Disney magic that guests sometimes provide for each other on Facebook.

We all know that Disney, and especially Disney Parks, work very hard to curate a culture of kindness and friendliness throughout the experience – whether you’re in a park, at a resort, or just on the phone planning your trip. They call it the Happiest Place on Earth for a reason – and it turns out, that attitude is extremely contagious.

If you go to any Facebook group for a Disney Resort you plan to stay at, you might find a few tips and hidden bits of knowledge about it, or perhaps photos people took on their trips – but you might also find kind posts from fellow guests hoping to pay it forward.

Pay what forward, exactly? It depends!

Throughout the course of any Disney trip, you might accumulate a lot of items you don’t necessarily need going forward; things like mini fans, toiletries, cheap toys to keep kids entertained, and even snacks. While some people may simply grudgingly pack them into their overstuffed suitcases, or even throw them away, others have come up with a more elegant solution.

Many people who stay at Disney Resorts will leave items they don’t need outside of the doors of their rooms, then post about it in the Facebook group for the resort they’re in, sometimes with a picture for reference, along with their room number.

One mom offered up a package of Capri-Suns she bought, because her daughter didn’t like the flavor.

Another guest left behind snacks, tissues, and water bottles.

Another kind parent offered up a veritable goodie bag of toys and bathroom care items, and even a couple of balloons for good measure.

Those in the know say that this practice is most common in the Facebook group for Disney World’s Pop Century Resort, but up-for-grabs-items do occasionally appear on other resort pages as well. It is most common at the budget resorts.

What do you think of this little tradition? Do you plan on checking your resort’s Facebook groups before your next trip? Let us know in the comments!