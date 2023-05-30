As Disney Prices Sink, Universal Orlando Offers Insane Summer Deal

If you’re looking to plan a trip to Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort, you might want to pack up the car now and get ready to head down to Orlando.

Walt Disney World Resort previously announced that it would be offering a 4-day, 4-Park Magic Ticket for $99 per day plus tax ($396 total plus tax), which includes one day of admission to each of the four theme parks (for a total of 4 admissions, on 4 separate days) with limited blackout dates. In addition, these tickets would not require a Disney Park Reservation, meaning that you will have flexibility with how you choose to plan your vacation.

If that weren’t enough, Disney also announced a special offer for Florida residents in the form of the Disney Summer Magic Ticket. With this ticket, you can choose from a 4-day ticket for $58 per day plus tax ($229 total plus tax) or a 3-day ticket for $70 per day plus tax ($209 total plus tax), but theme park reservations are required.

Now, as Disney prices sink for the summer, its biggest competitor has issued its own form of a discount.

Universal Orlando Resort announced today a limited special offer for stays at two Resorts during the summer. The discount allows Guests to save 35% on a stay of at least three nights at either Loews Portofino Bay Hotel or Universal’s Endless Summer Resort– Dockside Inn and Suites. The offer is only for a limited time and must be booked by June 13, 2023. The Email Exclusive offer is only available for stays from June 2, 2023 through August 12, 2023, and excludes holidays. Of course, separate theme park admission is required if you’d like to visit Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, or Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park.

Universal’s Loews Portofino Bay Hotel is currently undergoing refurbishments that will be happening around the hotel for the next couple of years. The hotel is consistently Universal’s most expensive hotel, and it’s because of its beautiful views. Loews Portofino Bay Hotel is one of just three Premiere Hotels that offer Universal Unlimited Express to Guests, meaning you don’t have to wait in the regular standby queue. The other two are Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Hard Rock Hotel.

Universal Studios Florida is set to open its all-new attraction, Villain-Con Minion Blast, this summer. The new attraction will open with Minion Land. At this time, however, Universal has not announced an official opening date.

What do you think of this offer at Universal Studios Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!