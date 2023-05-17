Next Live-Action Disney Remake in Limbo Due to Controversies

The latest backlash Disney has been receiving over their live-action movies has had many fans wondering why they continue to make them.

Peter Pan and Wendy (2023) has some of the lowest reviews yet, Lilo & Stitch has already faced issues of racism and accusations of colorist casting, The Little Mermaid (2023) has been dealing with negative reactions since it was announced, and those are just a few of the recent controversies. However, one announced live-action film hasn’t even begun production yet due to rumored story issues.

The live-action Hunchback of Notre Dame was announced in 2019 and has been the subject of much speculation since, including fan cast rumors of Josh Gad, Chris Evans, and Peter Capaldi signing on to the project. While reactions to the announcement were mixed, it seems as though viewers may be waiting a while before any major progress is completed anyway.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Disney composer Alan Menken had some information on the project, and it’s not looking good. Menken has written music for most of Disney’s movies in the last few decades, first working on The Little Mermaid (1989) with Howard Ashman and composing music for dozens of Disney films since.

According to Menken, the live-action Hunchback is essentially in limbo right now due to a variety of potential issues with the animated film’s themes. He explains that the story involves a lot of real and important issues that need to be discussed, “and there has to be an agreement about how we deal with those issues…do we do a Hunchback without ‘Hellfire?’ I don’t think so.” The 1996 animated movie addresses a lot of controversial topics, including religion, lust, injustice, and corruption, all of which are very hot topics at this point in time.

While the animated film might have been able to address those themes three decades ago, it’s understandable why the film would be a tricky subject now. With the backlash Disney has already been receiving about their other live-action projects and the current social climate in regards to religion and sexuality, the live-action Hunchback may need to take a backseat for a while.

What do you think about a live-action Hunchback of Notre Dame? Share your thoughts in the comments below!