Disney Invites Over 80 Make-A-Wish Children to Honor the 150,000 Wishes Granted So Far

A few weekends ago at Disneyland Paris, over 80 Make-A-Wish kids and their families got the chance to get their wishes granted, all while visiting the happiest place on Earth. These Disney Make-A-Wish kids got some pretty great surprises as well.

The weekend event was to honor the 150,000 wishes granted by Disney so far, giving these families and children a chance to meet the Guardians of the Galaxy, walk in a big parade, and so much more.

Making Wishes Come True for Dozens of Disney Make-A-Wish Kids

Just a few weekends ago, in honor of the 150,000 wishes granted thus far by Disney, over 80 Make-A-Wish kids and their families were invited to Disneyland Paris to enjoy some significant festivities and meet some Superheroes.

The celebration took place the weekend of April 29 as the children participated in the special pre-parade in Disneyland Park alongside three good fairies from Sleeping Beauty (1959).

One mother was emotional and overall thankful to Disney for the event, saying:

“Being here this weekend felt like we were living in a magical moment, it was good for the whole family to dream” – Audrey, mother of wish kid Chloe (France)

The President of Disneyland Paris shared some powerful and dynamic words as well with everyone as the event started:

“I am grateful to our cast members, partners, and Disney VoluntEARS who made this year’s World Wish Day at Disneyland Paris a tremendous success. Together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of children and families in need, and we remain committed to doing so in the future.” – Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris

Before the event that weekend, three Make-A-Wish kids met their heroes, as the children were major Marvel superfans.

The children, Oliver (UK, 10), Ollie (UK, 14), and Aeden (Belgium, 7), all got the chance to shake hands with Chris Pratt and Zoe Zaldana, both from the hit Marvel Studios franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy.

One of the wish kids, Ollie, stated the following upon meeting their favorite superhero:

“I couldn’t believe it when I got to meet Star-Lord! It’s been the most amazing weekend I could have ever wished for.”

The event ran all weekend, and these remarkable children and their families got the opportunity to live out their dreams, one by one, by being in the place that makes them the happiest, Disney.

Since 1992, Disneyland Paris has granted more than 20,000 wishes for children of all ages. Disneyland Paris has collaborated with more than 40 nonprofits to give critically ill children a chance to live their best lives.