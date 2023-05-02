Disney Kicks Off AAPI Heritage Month With Food & Fun

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (or AAPI), and the Disney Parks are celebrating “A World of Voices” with some brand new offerings!

Throughout the month of May, Walt Disney World and Disneyland will be putting the spotlight on Asian stories and the Cast Members who make them happen. They’ve dubbed the celebration “A World of Voices,” and it’s set to debut new live entertainment, characters, food, drinks, merchandise, and more at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The celebration will highlight authentic cultural experiences with creations from AAPI Cast Members.

Starting with entertainment, Disney is offering several new and returning character appearances throughout the Parks. Last month, Guests were able to meet Moana for her first-ever regular meet-and-greet at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. She appears daily at Character Landing on Discovery Island. The Disney Springs Kids Club will feature Polynesian luau performers with story drumming and dance on May 6 and May 27, and Orange Node at Disney Springs will feature several musical acts representing various Asian American Pacific Islander music and dance. Here’s the schedule:

DJ Pram featuring two Bollywood-style dancers: May 4, May 11, May 18 and May 25

Lahjit, a Salt Lake City, Utah band that plays music from various genres: May 7 and May 8

The Collective, a high-energy vocal group that celebrates boy bands and K-pop sensations from throughout history: May 14, May 15, May 28 and May 29

NETANE Polynesian Productions, whose performances feature authentic Polynesian dances from the Pacific islands of Hawaii, Tahiti, Samoa and more: May 21 and May 22

As with any Disney celebration, there are also plentiful food and drink offerings throughout the Parks and Resorts. Disney released a full Foodie Guide on Disney Parks Blog, but let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

You’ll be able to find several Moana-themed treats throughout Disney’s Polynesian Resort as well as the Parks, including the Moana Cupcake, Heart Of Te Fiti DOLE Whip Cup, and How Far I’ll Go Haupia Pie. There’s also the Korean Fried Chicken Bowl with Cucumber Namasu available at several Resort quick service locations. The dish was created by Executive Chef Kevin, who was inspired by his Mama Chong and his heritage to create homestyle Korean comfort food accompanied by pickled cucumbers namasu.

Several limited-time drinks and cocktails will also be available, including Ozeki Pineapple Nigori Sake at EPCOT. This Pineapple Nigori honors the Japanese settlers who came to the United States and worked on pineapple farms. The first Japanese community in Florida, the Yamato Colony, grew up around a pineapple field.

There are also several additional offerings, including new PhotoPass Magic Shots inspired by Turning Red, Big Hero 6, and Moana. The weekly Movies Under the Stars at Disney Resort hotels will include these selections, as well as films like Lilo & Stitch (2002), Mulan (1998), and Up (2009). You’ll also be able to find merchandise inspired by all of these stories and more throughout the Parks and Resorts.