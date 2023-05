TikToker @taraswrld and her family were escorted out of Bay Lake by Walt Disney World Resort security and law enforcement. While not a Disney influencer by trade, Tara regularly shares vacation content with over four million followers, including footage from the controversial incident.

Tara’s family rented a pontoon boat from Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa while staying at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Her father dared her to swim in the lake, despite numerous signs around Walt Disney World property warning Guests not to do so:

The video begins with Tara’s dad explaining that “obviously every lake [in Florida] is filled with alligators and poisonous snakes.”

“There are generally signs all along the shore that say, ‘Do not enter the lake,’” he continued. “Tara has volunteered to jump in the water and swim around to tempt the alligators. And so what we’re going to do is take a vote, we’re going to say, ‘Who wants to see Tara make it back to the boat? And who hopes she is eaten by an alligator, dragged to the bottom, and never seen again?’”

Tara then jumps in and claims to urinate in the water. Seconds later, a law enforcement boat approaches and tells Tara to get out of the water.

Despite her father previously noting no-swimming signs near the lake, her mother tells officers that they read a sign saying, “You could go in if the engine was off.”

Walt Disney World Resort security and law enforcement officers escorted the family’s pontoon back to shore.

“We got a police escort back to the Resort because I broke such a serious law,” Tara joked. “So dramatic.”

Some of Tara’s fans found humor in the incident, but many warned her that it could’ve been much worse.

“At Disney?? Next time you’ll be banned,” @rellahypee wrote. “They don’t play.”

“You’re gonna get banned,” @queensiren1 agreed. “I’m sure you guys are getting kicked out! Disney is strict af! Your [sic.] Done .”

While swimming is permitted in some freshwater areas in Florida, it is a bannable offense at Walt Disney World Resort. The Disney Park installed strict no-swimming signage in 2016 after an alligator killed a two-year-old wading in the Seven Seas Lagoon.

Disney influencer or not, never swim in prohibited areas at Walt Disney World Resort. Central Florida is home to a vast array of wildlife that can be dangerous for those unfamiliar with animal interactions.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.