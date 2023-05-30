Influencer Purposefully Violates Disney Dress Code, Blasts Music, & Mocks Cast Members

The Disney Dress Code is causing controversy once again, this time at Disneyland Paris!

The European Disney Park was never targeted by last year’s TikTok trend encouraging Guests to wear inappropriate clothing for a free shirt. But one Disney influencer found another way to violate the Disney Dress Code for views online.

Reddit user u/Fun-Childhood324 shared this video of an adult man dressed as Deadpool blasting music and dancing at Disneyland Paris. When a Disney Cast Member confronts him, he initially pretends not to speak French or English:

The pair later converse in French. According to the Reddit user, he eventually changed:

He does end up complying and changes outfit but the fact that he does it for a tiktok knowing he’s not allowed to and the way he trys acting as deadpool during the whole thing makes it so much worse

Though it’s unknown if Disneyland Paris further disciplined the TikToker, commenters overwhelmingly objected to the influencer’s actions.

“I assume that he made this video to be entertaining or funny, but I don’t see the funny,” said u/regoapps. “Seems like just a waste of everyone’s time.”

“Stop harassing low-level employees for views,” u/nazmaldun wrote.

Similarly to the United States Disney Parks, adults are forbidden from wearing costumes at Disneyland Park (Paris), Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Doing so is a safety hazard, as young children may mistake other Guests for Disney Characters and approach them without knowing their intentions.

More on the Disney Dress Code

Each Disney Park has a slightly different dress code. Much like Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris bans costumes for adult Guests. The Dress Code reads:

Proper dress is required at all times, and top and bottom garments, as well as footwear, are to be worn. We also reserve the right, at our own discretion and at any given time, to refuse a visitor the right to wear any type of costume, makeup or tattoo, especially if it is likely to offend, shock or scare children and a family-orientated public, that Euro Disney Associés S.C.A. would consider as inappropriate or if it would impede the operation while posing as or portraying any character in costume. The same rule applies for accessories considered to breach security or be a danger in our attractions (capes, sticks, etc.). For safety reasons, the only visitors authorized to wear a mask or clothing completely covering their face are those doing so for medical reasons.

Double-check the Disney Dress Code when planning outfits for your vacation. If you’re uncertain about a particular item, it’s best to play it safe and choose something else.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.