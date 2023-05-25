Disney Announces X-Men Hellfire Gala For Comic-Con

For this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Disney and Marvel have announced that they will be hosting the first-ever real-life X-Men Hellfire Gala for members of D23: the official Disney fan club.

The X-Men are one of the most recognized superhero collectives alongside The Justice League and The Avengers. After 60 years, they’ve been involved with countless successful comic books, television series, films, and video games. This collection of mutants is constantly suiting up and doing whatever they can to save the world.

However, the X-Men and all the other heroes in the Marvel Universe must want some time to themselves. Maybe take off the spandex and spend a night where they can be elegant and enjoy each other’s company, heroes and villains alike.

That’s where the Hellfire Gala comes in. Located on the sentient island of Krakoa, the Hellfire Gala was a tradition established in 2021 where comic book artists would create extravagant outfits for everyone’s favorite mutants to wear, much like the Met Gala. Things are going to be a bit crazier in 2023 because Disney and Marvel are going to bring the Hellfire Gala to you.

The Hellfire Gala is Coming To San Diego Comic-Con

Disney and Marvel have created a real-life version of the Hellfire Gala with tickets that are only available to members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. The event will be at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con. The event is described as such:

“You are cordially invited to join Marvel and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club as we outfit the fiercest fashion and prepare for the powered-up party of the summer. Mutants, heroes, villains, and those in between are invited to the first-ever real-life X-Men Hellfire Gala, where we’re bringing the living island of Krakoa to San Diego, California.”

“Attendees are encouraged to dress in super-powered style, fashioning the chicest looks, embellished by their own epic abilities. Because, as any Hellfire Gala fan knows, powers are the ultimate accessory. Are you a mutant who can control the weather and strike like lightning with a storm of style? Or maybe you’re channeling a powerful look inspired by your steely exterior and indestructible visage. No matter your unique mutation or cosplay creation, make sure YOU are feeling fly. (Bonus points if you can actually fly.)”

The interior will be split into three main sections: The Green Lagoon, the Hellfire Ballroom, and Lair X. The Green Lagoon is the entryway, curated with a green carpet and plenty of greenery, hence the name. This is also where Guests can also partake in libations and “salacious scandals.” Basically, this is the place to relax.

For something more active, Guests can head to the Hellfire Ballroom, where all the dancing occurs. Everyone is encouraged to assemble their own “Hellfire Inner Circle.” If history is more your thing, you’ll want to check out Lair X, filled with memorabilia from 60 years of X-Men history.

Whether you want to go in costume or just take in the ambiance, the X-Men Hellfire Gala will be an exciting event. Tickets are limited, so if you are a D23 member and are interested, get those tickets fast!

