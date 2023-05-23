‘Ant-Man 3’ Writer Denies Being the Infamous Marvel Leaker

The internet can be a wild place, and people can often get a little crazy with Marvel and the secrets that the company tries to keep. There have been many rumors regarding Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (Ant-Man 3), especially regarding an infamous leaker that uploaded a 63-page transcript of the film on Reddit. Marvel did not take kindly to the film being revealed this way, sparking a deep investigation. Fans seemed to have targeted the film’s writer as the leaker.

The MCU has been in turmoil lately, especially with how fans, Disney, and Marve’s brass have viewed the recent releases. Though everyone collectively loves Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, films like Ant-Man 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder have been under the microscope.

The unnatural scrutiny that Marvel films can fall under puts an increasingly unfair amount of pressure on the creators of these films. That seems to be the case for Jeff Loveness. Not only did he write Ant-Man 3, leading to his writing skills being questioned by practically everyone, but he also stated that he had felt steep criticism from the world. We also reported that he was let go from writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Lovness might not be everyone’s favorite right now, but we certainly don’t think he should be harassed as he does. However, it appears that someone has been in his corner on Twitter. Fan interactions were screenshots of someone heavily defending Lovenss, which fans think is the director using a burner account to pretend to be someone else. There has also been a massive rumor that Loveness is the Marvel leaker that released the script.

Jeff Loveness Denies Releasing Ant-Man 3

Nah. That’s not me. Didn’t leak anything. All Bogus — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) May 22, 2023

A fan decided to compile some of the responses from this presumed burner account, prompting a response from Ant-Man 3 writer Jeff Loveness. In the above Twitter interaction, a fan is coming to the defense of Loveness, which is the usual case for celebrities creating fake accounts to defend themselves. It has happened before, and many people have been called out for it.

Loveness responded to the overall conversation and the absurd idea that he is the leaker and is also defending himself with a burner account. He simply states, “Nah. That’s not me. Didn’t leak anything. All Bogus.”

We would like to state that Marvel probably has the right security team in place that would not allow a leak of his magnitude to go unpunished, especially if someone directly involved with the production was the leaker. Ant-Man 3 being leaked by its own writer does sound like a wild rumor that would never be possible.

Loveness had no idea that the film would “bomb” in the way it has, so why would he leak the script early? He could have made a burner account, but leaking his script a month early does not sound likely.

