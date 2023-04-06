Marvel Receives Backlash For ‘Ant-Man 3’ Deleted Scenes

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release digitally on April 18, and promises plenty of extras, bonuses, and behind-the-scenes footage from the film. But according to a surprising announcement from Marvel, fans might find themselves disappointed by the number of deleted scenes included in it.

The third installation of the MCU’s Ant-Man franchise buzzed into theaters in February, officially kicking off Phase Five. Led again by Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas reprised their roles as Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym, respectively, along with Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope Van Dyne (AKA The Wasp). Marvel newcomer Kathryn Newton rounded out the cast, taking the part of Scott Lang’s daughter, Cassie. Johnathan Majors’ Kang also made his long-awaited appearance in the film, serving as the story’s primary antagonist.

While the movie underperformed at the box office—at least by Marvel Studios’ standards—Quantumania did set up some crucial storylines for upcoming Phase Five projects. The film sees Scott, Hank, Janet, Hope, and Cassie struggling to escape after a device accidentally sucks the family into the bizarre and extremely dangerous Quantum Realm. There, they encounter familiar faces from Janet’s mysterious past and come face-to-face with a new threat of cosmic proportions: Kang the Conqueror.

With a measly 47% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say that the third Ant-Man installment was divisive amongst both fans and critics. Nonetheless, many who didn’t get the chance to catch it in theaters, or those who genuinely enjoyed the film, were looking forward to Quantumania‘s at-home 4K Ultra HD release. However, fans felt deceived by the studio’s promise of delivering several bonus scenes, which failed to live up to expectations.

Recently, Disney announced that only two deleted scenes would be included as part of the home release for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Both of these scenes will allegedly feature the new Quantum Realm hero Veb (David Dastmalchian), whose role in the film is mainly to provide comic relief.

One scene called “Drink The Ooze” will expand on the moment when Scott Lang first gets taken by the freedom fighters upon entering the Quantum Realm and drinks the strange liquid that allows him to communicate with its inhabitants.

The other deleted scene, “I Have Holes,” will highlight the moment when Veb realizes that he has holes after being shot in the final battle; a running gag throughout the second and third acts of the film.

Eager MCU followers likely weren’t expecting just two deleted scenes to be included in Quantumania‘s home media release, especially since an onslaught of new details about the film’s rough cut have recently come to light. Janet van Dyne’s powers were supposed to be further fleshed out in the original story, and Hope’s perspective on the Multiverse was also initially included in what could’ve been a compelling sequence.

It’s hard to say why these scenes may have been deleted from the final cut, which would’ve made seeing them all the more intriguing to fans. However, they might be consoled by the fact that, at the very least, the at-home release will include a gag reel, which is sure to be full of hilarious exchanges between the cast— especially where Paul Rudd is involved.

For now, it doesn’t appear that Marvel is looking to share many of those deleted moments for the time being. But fans can cross their fingers and hope they might be included on the Blu-Ray/DVD release of Quantumania, which hit shelves on May 18.

