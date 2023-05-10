Entire Air Conditioning Unit Falls From Ceiling and Crashes Into Resort Pool, Six Injured

Unfortunately, theme park incidents are not uncommon, but this massive collapse at a United States Resort left six injured and even more terrified.

What occurred at Colorado’s Gaylord Rockies Resort was something that looked straight out of a disaster movie.

At 9:50 a.m. in the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado, a massive HVAC unit collapsed from the ceiling and into a pool littered with swimmers. According to Aurora Fire Department, a number of swimmers, between 50 and 100, were in the pool at the time of the collapse.

A video posted on Garret Lee’s (@garrettlee496) Instagram shows the devastation. The huge HVAC system can be seen spread across the entire length of the pool, with one end spurting a brown liquid. Around the collapsed unit, Guests of the Resort can be seen dealing with the aftermath. A shout for help can be heard, and at least one person is shown on the ground being helped by others.

CBS News recently revealed that the Aurora Fire Department does not plan on investigating the collapse. A statement from the department reads, “While it completed more than 60,000 inspections at the resort prior to the facility’s opening in 2018 to ensure compliance with the International Building Code, it is the property owner’s sole responsibility to address ongoing maintenance and operations issues on the property.”

Following the accident, the department acknowledges that it is the Gaylord Rockies Resort owner’s responsibility to “conduct a thorough investigation involving professional engineers and other experts to understand what caused Saturday’s structural incident.”

At least six people were injured in the HVAC collapse, with two suffering life-threatening injuries.

12-year-old Trevor Spykerman told CBS News Colorado that the initial collapse lasted around five seconds, but then the weight of it brought down other pipes in the connected structure. Spykerman believed the roof might cave in due to the severity of the incident and even thought something might catch fire due to the oil smell that filled the swimming pool area.

Another comment from a father who protected his five-year-old son said it was like a warzone after it fell with parents screaming for their children.

The Resort said in a statement:

‘We are devastated by this traumatic incident. On Saturday, our top priorities were to support emergency responders and render assistance to those directly impacted, and we’re very grateful to the Aurora Fire Department for their swift actions.

