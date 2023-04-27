Wizarding World of Harry Potter Brings All the Nostalgia With Its New Collab

There’s been a lot of renewed interest in the Harry Potter franchise recently, with a new video game, Hogwarts Legacy, rumors of a Cursed Child adaptation and more films, and a confirmation that streaming platform Max is working on a rebooted Harry Potter series. Combined with the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling and the failure of the prequel franchise, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the Wizarding World franchise is still alive and well, for better or worse. Now, however, fans new and old may have something to get excited about.

Tamagotchi toys were widely popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s. A handheld electric toy, Tamagotchis were digital pocket pets that children could feed, play with, and train. The pets could get sick, sad, and hungry, and helped a generation of children learn responsibility and emotional care through the use of a toy. Tamagotchi has expanded its products over the years, including several varieties of animals and themed releases, video games, and has found a renewed platform thanks to the rise of early 2000s pop culture through TikTok and other social media.

Introducing an enchanting NEW Tamagotchi Nano experience! Interact with some of the Wizarding World's most beloved creatures and beasts with the Wizarding World Tamagotchi Nano! Pre-order yours today! https://t.co/uLqfvFOphM#HarryPotter #Tamagotchi pic.twitter.com/JwjYAn3jXa — Tamagotchi US (@Tamagotchi_US) April 25, 2023

Capitalizing on the simultaneous crazes, the Wizarding World has teamed up with Tamagotchi to release two Harry Potter themed devices. Fans can pick from a variety of 25 magical creatures to play with, including options from the original franchise and the Fantastic Beasts films. The Tamagotchi come in two different cases, one has the Hogwarts castle on it and the other has a variety of creatures. Fans can also choose from a “Harry Potter” option where they can play and explore around Hogwarts or a “Fantastic Beasts” option where they explore a magical suitcase similar to Newt’s. The game also includes four mini games and promises possible appearances from Harry, Ron, Hermione, Newt, or other surprise characters.

Tamagotchi is a unique new way for Harry Potter fans to interact with and immerse themselves into the world of Harry Potter while combining a sense of childhood nostalgia. The new Tamagotchi will be released later this year in July, just in time for fans to to celebrate Harry’s birthday.

