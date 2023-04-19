Walt Disney World Goes Digital With New Additions to Property

Walt Disney World is entering the modern age with its latest additions around the Resort’s property.

Over the last few years, several changes have been made to the technology used around Walt Disney World. From MagicBand+ to Genie+ and Lightning Lane to projection-mapped attractions, Disney World has leaned heavily into the advancements in technology, for better or worse. Now, they’ve added another technological change to the property with the addition of digital signs around the resort’s highways.

Previously, the majority of the directional signs were purple and informed Guests of where to go and what resorts or Parks were coming up. The digital signs are now blue and have started to integrate with the original signs. The digital signs were created in an effort to be unique and easy to follow while allowing the Park to change them as the area continues to grow in the future. The move is understandable and praise-worthy, especially with the rumored fifth gate coming to Walt Disney World and an expansion undoubtedly on the way, but it does draw a concerned question: what happens if the power goes out?

Guests, especially those who have never visited Disney World, are easily confused when driving through the Resort. As the digital signs replace the solid ones, what happens if the screen goes out or power goes down? Several attractions in the Disney Parks currently use projection mapping on their animatronics or ride screens, and there’s been a slew of reports lately covering blank character faces or even Windows error messages on entire walls.

With the amount of technological issues Disney has been dealing with lately, hopefully their digital signs won’t face the same errors. As Disney World continues to expand its property, the digital signs are a conscious move towards allowing them the room to make changes and updates in the future.

