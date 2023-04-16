‘Super Mario Bros.’ Won’t Dodge Hollywood Curse

Chris Pratt’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) won’t be able to stop the recent box office curse that has fallen upon Hollywood movies.

Despite fans being upset with Pratt voicing another iconic hero, Mario managed to do the impossible. It broke several records and has toppled Frozen II (2019) as the most successful animated movie. 

With over $500 million made in its first weekend, Super Mario Bros. has already surpassed other movies such as Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania (2023), considered a box office flop. Surprisingly, Mario and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man might have something terrifying in common. 

DiscussingFilm shares that the projected box office opening for Mario are going down quite a bit next week:

‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE’ is estimated to earn $80M in the film’s second domestic weekend, a 45% drop.

This isn’t a real surprise as Mario might be popular, but people just don’t see movies like they used to. Some movies have done great post-COVID, while others have struggled to make money. As an animated movie, the budget is far less than something like Ant-Man 3, so the movie will still be a success even if the movie’s box office drops to barely anything in the next few weeks. 

Other Marvel movies, which are considered to be huge box office hits, had the same problem as Marvel would have a steep decline in box office revenue in the following weeks after the premiere. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) was Marvel’s most successful movie despite angering fans with the story and some visuals.

Mario, on the other hand, had great visuals and a story that pleased the general audience. Even if the box office isn’t great in the next few weeks, Mario has done many great things in its first week. Nintendo and Illumination know that Mario sells on the big screen even if it doesn’t escape the box office curse.

Do you want Super Marios Bros. to have a sequel? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!

