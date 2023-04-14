Photographers Now BANNED From Universal Park

Freelance photographers will have to find new locations for their photoshoots after a recently implemented rule from Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Theme parks can be a great place to take some photos – in fact, they can be one of the best. Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is one of the most photographed manmade structures in the world. Theme parks even implement their own photo services, like Disney PhotoPass, to ensure that you get your perfect vacation photos, and will recommend the most photographable spots around the Park.

However, even though theme parks attract freelance photographers, they usually have strict rules about the commercial use of their photos. It’s usually against the rules to do things like commercial photoshoots within the Park, and although Guests will frequently pose for celebration shots (like engagement or graduation photos) there, many theme parks have started launching their own services for special event photography.

Many photographers have gotten away with breaking these rules by staying lowkey in the Parks, but as of today, Universal Beijing Resort has cracked down on it in a major way. According to the Chinese media outlet Chinese Daily, many influencers and photographers on the Chinese platform Xiaohongshu (similar to Instagram) have posted that the Park has begun barring entry to those known to be freelance photographers.

“Starting from April 2, Universal is taking action to prevent photographers from offering photo-shoot services inside the park, especially in the area of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. And the specific action to prevent photo-shoot services is still unknown,” a photographer on Xiaohongshu wrote.

Specifically, Universal Beijing seems to be cracking down on those who offer paid photoshoots in the Park, a business that’s become popular with Chinese influencers. One photographer even noted that they come to the Park daily to do bookings, taking photos for 6 or 7 hours a day and charging 200 yuan (or $29 USD) per hour. Other photographers have posted that they have had their annual passes revoked outright.

While this is almost certainly a copyright issue, a representative from Universal Beijing Resort has stated that it’s also to protect Guest experience. Many commenters agreed, with one stating “To be honest, it was very disturbing to see visitors posing in front of their photographers in the Park, especially in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, whose passage is rather narrow and their posing activities just blocked other visitors.”

There’s been a lot of chatter recently about entitlement and behavior in American theme parks, especially surrounding influencers, streamers, and those who visit the Parks to generate content. With Universal Beijing getting stricter about enforcement, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, too.