Universal Studios Reopens Following COVID-19 Closure

In late October, the Universal Studios Resort in Beijing completely shut down due to COVID-19 safety measures and protocols in China.

Now, the Resort is reopening.

The Resort was closed from October 26 through the 31, marking the second time the Resort has completely shut down due to COVID-19 this year.

Fortunately, the Resort is back to full operations starting November 1. A statement was revealed on the official website regarding reopening information. A portion of that statement can be seen below:

To comply with the pandemic prevention and control policies of Beijing, Universal Beijing Resort has implemented deep cleaning and disinfection and full risk assessment measures and will resume operations on October 31. Specific arrangements are as follows: Universal Studios Beijing will reopen on October 31. The operation hours are 10:00 to 19:00.

Universal CityWalk Beijing will reopen on October 31. The operation hours are 8:00 to 21:00.

The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel will reopen at 9:00am on October 31. Based on the current pandemic situation, some attractions and shows may be temporarily unavailable, reduced or adjusted due to the early stage of reopening. We will pay close attention to the local pandemic prevention and control policies and resume normal operations as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause you. The specific operational hours, venues opening status and show arrangement details will be updated on Universal Beijing Resort Official App, Alibaba Mini Program and WeChat Mini Program. To help your trip planning, please check for further updates in advance of your visit.

The Universal Beijing Resort is home to seven distinct lands featuring franchises such as Harry Potter, Transformers, Jurassic World, and more. While some lands such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter are the same as you will see them in other Universal theme parks, some lands are new and exciting.

Stay tuned for more updates on Universal Studios Parks here at Inside the Magic.