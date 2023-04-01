One ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Transforming Series Into A Much-Needed Prequel

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is turning into a prequel series for another Star Wars movie quickly after Season 2 included several cameos.

Clone Force 99 had a very different Season 2 as they replaced bounty hunters with the Empire as the group tried to work in the shadows before realizing that their lives as a soldier might be over. Sadly, the clones won’t be getting a happy ending anytime soon after the Season 2 finale killed off Tech, and Omega is now in Doctor Hemlock’s care.

Star Wars has been great at expanding the story between the Empire and Clones and using Dee Bradley Baker to voice every small emotion the clones feel as they are slowly being killed off for the Empire’s dark plans. Doctor Hemlock is now the new villain of the series who has the full support of Tarkin and other Imperial leaders for his cloning research.

Interestingly enough, the animated series has included several cameos from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). During another series, Andor focuses more on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and his rise into the Rebellion, The Bad Batch has been slowly including different characters seen in the movie for various roles in the series. The finale showed Saw Gerrera being upset with the Empire and trying to kill Tarkin on Eriadu while Tarkin met with Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic.

The series also included Romodi and Senator Palmo, who were all in Rogue One. On top of this, The Bad Batch is starting to explore how the Empire’s corruption begins as the few with power exploit those who do not have any. The Rebellion is built off of oppression based on what Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Rael says in Andor.

The galaxy is still getting used to seeing the Empire as clones are frequently replaced by TK soldiers, the first phase of armor for Stormtroopers. While fans might still be sad after the tragic finale, some have gone online to share the cameos and connections to Rogue One that continue to pop up in the series:

Three Rogue One characters made their way into animation in season 2 of The Bad Batch. – Senator Palmo (voiced/portrayed by Sharon Duncan-Brewster). – Director Krennic (voiced/portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn). – Hurst Romadi (voiced/portrayed Andy de la Tour).

Another fan shares how some characters from the Clone Wars also end up in The Bad Batch Season 2 as Dave Filoni ensures that Star Wars stays consistent:

Seeing this go around and wanted to share. Bad Batch had some incredible deep cuts from The Clone Wars and Rogue One!

It’s clear that Rogue One‘s influence over Star Wars is far from over, and that’s great. Right now, there are like 18 years between the two projects, so it’s fun to see the characters from the movie appear so early in another Star Wars series that first focused more so on continuing stories from The Clone Wars.

