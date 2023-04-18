‘Metal Gear Solid’ Creator Visits Disneyland, Sparks ‘Star Wars’ Rumors

Celebrities are Disney fans, just like us! Recently, Inside the Magic reported that Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True, had been spotted at Disneyland, riding attractions with the use of a VIP Tour Guide. Other regular celebrities include John Stamos, of Full House fame, and Neil Patrick Harris, from How I Met Your Mother.

Over the weekend, there was another celebrity spotted at Disneyland, although maybe not quite as recognizable as a Kardashian. Hideo Kojima spent the weekend at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, posting photos to Twitter as well as being spotted by fans.

Hideo Kojima is a Japanese video game designer, director, producer, and writer. Under the development of Konami, he created the Metal Gear series, including Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, and the Metal Gear Solid subseries. While Metal Gear is perhaps his most famous work, Death Stranding, featuring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen,and Léa Seydoux, is his most recent. Death Stranding was the first game released under Kojima Productions after it separated from Konami and has a sequel currently in production.

Kojima seemed to spend a lot of time in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and posted several photos of his time in the Park. Fans on Twitter couldn’t believe it, with @BenjaminCarmin5 saying “He is one of us #ThisIsTheWay” and @KinoKowboy saying “He just like me fr.” Other comments pointed out the graduation ears Kojima wore throughout the day, jokingly offering congratulations for graduating.

Several comments speculated that he could eventually direct an episode of The Mandalorian or Ahsoka, with others wondering if he would make a Star Wars video game. Kojima has long been a fan favorite to sign onto a Star Wars project of some kind, and the amount of Galaxy’s Edge photos is giving fans a lot to speculate on. User @SocialMuted claimed, “If hideo ever directed an episode of Star Wars or became lead director of a Star Wars video game, it would probably be the best thing to ever happen.”

