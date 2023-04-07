‘Indiana Jones’ Director Confirmed As Writer For Anticipated DCU Movie

There is plenty of news being revealed at Star Wars Celebration happening in the UK, which is bringing in the biggest creators from the Star Wars universe, but also those who are releasing movies under the Lucasfilm umbrella. One of those movies is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which revealed its final trailer. James Mangold is directing Indiana Jones, and he dropped the bombshell that he is writing a hugely anticipated DC movie.

Related: Indiana Jones Returns to His Most Iconic Location in Final Trailer

James Gunn revealed the DCU Chapter 1 slate, which includes shows like Creature Commandos, Booster Gold, and Lanterns. Among the 10 announced projects, five are shows, and five are movies. Gunn revealed one of those movies, Superman: Legacy, which he will write and direct. This leaves movies like The Brave and the Bold, The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing.

Swamp Thing is a movie that many DC fans are excited about, as the character is arguably one of the best anti-heroes that exist in comics. Though the character received a short-lived series on The CW, he has been far underutilized on the big screen.

While at Star Wars Celebration, James Mangold revealed the huge news that he will be writing the script for the Swamp Thing movie. James Gunn quickly confirmed this news on his Twitter page, explaining Mangold being “one of the first” people he talked to about helming this huge release. Gunn stated in his tweet that Mangold is writing and directing, though Mangold only confirmed he is writing the movie.

Of course when we started charting the course for the DCU one of the first people I talked to was the super talented @mang0ld about writing and directing his passion project Swamp Thing. #SwampThing https://t.co/LoXZCMjrKy pic.twitter.com/WFMHQ60Aae — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2023

Interestingly, Mangold also revealed he would be writing Swamp Thing and his newly announced Star Wars movie simultaneously, and he is not sure which one he will finish first. Well, he might be being coy about that information, but we sure hope to see both completed sooner rather than later.

We would assume that James Gunn wants James Mangold also to direct Swamp Thing, though it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that he only wants to write the movie. Still, Mangold is an accomplished director who has been behind the camera for Walk the Line (2005), Logan (2017), and Ford v Ferrari (2019). He is also helming the final Indiana Jones, which should give him plenty of credit in the world of cinema.

Related: What to Expect From DCU’s Chapter 1 — “Gods and Monsters”

Swamp Thing is arguably one of the most poetic superheroes the world has ever seen, as the creature exists only to punish those who would harm the planet. However, his monstrous look and powers have made him seem more like one of the Universal Monsters than anything else. He has been a fan-favorite DC character since Alan Moore wrote an epic series about the creature in the 1980s.

It is very exciting that Mangold is going to be in charge of writing this movie, and we hope that he is also going to be directing it as well. He is another celebrated creator that is now joining Gunn’s new DCU.

Are you excited about the Swamp Thing movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!