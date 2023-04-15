Disneyland is pretty well-known for the holiday overlays it does for some of its attractions throughout the year.

The most famous is probably the Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) overlay at the Haunted Mansion. Each year from September to January, the Haunted Mansion is taken over by the beloved characters from Nightmare Before Christmas, including Jack, Sally, and Oogie Boogie. The ride closes for several weeks in between to allow crews to set up and take down the decorations that the change requires.

The overlay itself is mostly pretty popular among Guests, but given the amount of time the ride spends as the Nightmare Before Christmas version and the amount of time required to refurbish the ride twice each year, fans are starting to become disappointed with the lack of time the original Haunted Mansion is available. It’s also had fans asking why the attraction is retimed for Halloween considering the ride itself is spooky and perfect for that time of year.

In addition to the Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world” gets a holiday overlay for the Christmas season, including festive lights at night time, wintery decorations, and holiday outfits on each of the dolls throughout the ride. Guests still hear the iconic song as they take a relaxing boat ride through the attraction, but are treated to cheery and festive surroundings during the holiday season.

During Halloween over in Disney California Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT! transforms into Monsters After Dark. The seasonal theming features several “menacing beasts” and monsters that the Guardians have to try and escape from. Guests are tasked with helping Rocket rescue Groot from the fortress while avoiding the monsters and terrifying sounds in the dark.

These seasonal and holiday overlays allow Guests to feel more immersed in both the Park and time of year, and overall are considered a major positive addition that Disneyland included over the last several years. It’s possible that more rides will receive similar treatments in the future due to the popularity of the limited-time attractions.

What do you think of the seasonal overlays? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!