Florida Theme Parks Offering Residents Exclusive Deal

These Florida theme Parks are offering a limited-time deal to their residents. Check it out below.

SeaWorld Orlando

First opening in 1973, SeaWorld Orlando is a theme Park and marine zoological Park in Orlando, Florida. The Park is owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment.

Guests visiting the Parks can enjoy rides, attractions, animal experiences, Sesame Street Land tours, VIP tours, dining experiences, shops, camps, education, and more.

Busch Garden Tampa Bay

Busch Garden Tampa Bay is an extensive 335-acre animal-themed Park in Tampa, Florida. The entire Park is landscaped and designed around the themes of Africa and Asia. SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment owns and operates the Park, which opened its doors on June 1, 1959.

Like its counterpart SeaWorld, Guests who visit Busch Garden can expect to enjoy kid-friendly activities, rides, and attractions for the whole family. Guests visiting the Park can also expect to enjoy things like animals, dining experiences, safaris and tours, shows, and presentations.

Aquatica Orlando

Dubbed “the water Park with the most slides,” Aquatica Orlando has everything for anyone looking to get wet and stay wet to escape the Florida heat. Enjoy water slides, pools, beaches, and more.

Adventure Island Florida

A water Park conveniently located in Tampa, Florida, Adventure Island Water Park has 30 acres of water rides, dining experiences, attractions, and so much more.

Florida Theme Parks Exclusive Deal for Residents

Now through April 9, Florida residents can purchase a two-Park, two-day ticket for just $99.99. Guests who are residents will get to choose between the following theme Parks:

SeaWorld

Aquatica Orlando

Busch Gardens

Adventure Island

The tickets purchased must be used by May 26. For more information regarding this limited-time deal, make sure to head on over here or here. Both links provided will allow Florida residents to make their purchases.