Fans Calling Disney-Themed Final Jeopardy! Question “Way Too Easy”

If you’re a fan of the game show Jeopardy! on NBC, then you may often find yourself shouting out the answers at the screen during the game. You might also get stumped by the final question, which tends to be a little bit harder. However, now and then, contestants are lobbed a Final Jeopardy! question so easy that any Disney fan could get the answer right. Last night’s Jeopardy! was one of those times.

For Final Jeopardy!, contestants must wager their points earned throughout the game in hopes of coming out on top. The wager must be placed before the question is read, leaving most players in risky territory. While different contestants have different strategies, making a reasonable wager is usually safe because you never know how hard the question might be. Unfortunately for last night’s players, the Final Jeopardy! question was so easy that all three of them got it correct.

As shown above, Host Ken Jennings read off the final trivia clue, “In 1966, the year of his death, he shared plans for an experimental prototype community in Florida“. The contestants spent little time thinking, and all three confidently wrote their answers immediately. That might be because this was a no-brainer. All three players answered, “Walt Disney,” and were awarded their wagered points.

Robbie Ramirez was the contestant in the lead and the Final Jeopardy! points brought him to $23,800, making him the champion. It may have helped that Ramirez is from Florida, and the clue was clearly referring to EPCOT.

Ramirez might have been thrilled to win, but fans of the show were instantly ruffled by the question being too easy. After all, who doesn’t know who Walt Disney is?

Fans took to Twitter and YouTube, with dozens and dozens of comments expressing the same opinion. Most of the viewers thought it was too easy. Some fans even admitted that they thought the question was so simple it couldn’t have been Walt Disney. One or two fans also pointed out that “some nights are easier than others.”

Nevertheless, it was an easy win for Robbie Ramirez, who will defend this title as the Returning Champion on Tuesday’s episode. The Floridian contestant must remember that not every Final Jeopardy! is a piece of cake.

