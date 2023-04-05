Disney100 Platinum Edition Hyundai Is the Ultimate Disney Fan Vehicle

If you’re a fan who drives around with Mickey Mouse bumper stickers and decals on your car to show off your love for Disney, that level of admiration is cute. But if you’re driving around in the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition, that’s next-level fandom and would definitely be the ultimate flex.

At the New York Auto Show, Hyundai will display the early concept for their latest Ioniq 5 with a bit of Disney magic sprinkled on top. The Disney100 Platinum Edition of the model is still in its early stages, which is why it’s still considered only a concept. There are no official dates on when the car will be available to the general public for purchase, and the features aren’t officially locked in either. But this isn’t just a fantasy; Hyundai promises more details will come soon.

However, the concept gives a good general idea of what drivers could expect. Fans might already recognize that Disney’s 100 Anniversary Celebration color scheme is a massive amount of purple. The Hyundai’s color scheme will include purple lights with a Gravity Gold exterior. When you open the doors, the car will play a Disney jingle, and “pixie dust” is etched into the moonroof. The headlights and taillights will give off a sparkling display as if there’s a firework show coming out of the car.

“This is the first time that Disney has opened the doors to their design studio and granted access to Disney’s iconic characters for an artistic collaboration with an automaker,” said Angela Zepeda, the Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai. “The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s flagship all-electric vehicle, and we are excited to share a limited edition version that will deliver an unforgettable experience for any Disney fan.”

It will be a thrill to drive this Disney100 Platinum Edition down the highway on your next trip to the Parks as everyone stares at your fireworks headlights. The concept of a Disney-themed automobile will appeal to fans, but who’s to say the 100-theming won’t eventually lose its charm? Will the vehicle update itself once the anniversary celebration is over? Or will you be stuck with the memory of Disney100 for the rest of your life? It might not be a bad thing, but it could lose its wow factor over time.

Disney fans, and automobile fans, can learn more about the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition at the New York Auto Show on April 7, 2023.

Would you be interested in driving this car to show off your love for Disney? Let us know below.