A group of Guests found themselves trapped on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park well into the night last month. As disconcerting as that experience was, it sounds downright luxurious compared to what a group of tired Guests recently suffered after a long day at Disneyland Resort.

@user1404076198198 shared a video on TikTok of their family trapped in the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure at Disneyland Resort due to apparently locking themselves out of their car:

Disneyland Security stayed with the family, who wandered around their car in the empty parking garage. In one clip, a Disney Cast Member appears to try to unlock the car by sticking a pole through a tiny opening in the window. The video was posted at 2:00 a.m., with no end in sight for the exhausted family.

The TikToker never updated the video when they made it out of the Parking Garage, but thankfully they had security by their side. Commenters tried to bring levity to the situation.

“At least you knew [where] your car was parked,” @Madam_5150 wrote. “Some people just jump out n forget.”

Others reminded the Guest that they weren’t alone in this frustrating experience. “I’m deaaad,” said @pebblessk. “This happened to me before at Knotts.”

If you have any issues in a parking lot or garage at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, or Disney California Adventure, locate a Disney Cast Member. Disney Security teams are trained to assist and can help call roadside assistance if necessary.

Have you ever experienced issues parking at Disneyland Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.