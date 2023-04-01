Guest Witnesses Strange “Ritual” in ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge

Themed after an alien planet, you expect to find strange things in Galaxy’s Edge. However, one Guest recently spotted something even odder than usual in the Star Wars-themed land.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is designed to be as immersive as possible. First opened at the Disneyland Resort in May 2019 – then later Disney’s Hollywood Studios in August 2019 – it introduced Star Wars fans to a whole new planet in the galaxy, Batuu.

Guests are transported to the village of Black Spire Outpost, where they may stumble across the likes of the Mandalorian, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, or Rey. They can ride the Millennium Falcon, fight for freedom on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, sip blue milk in Oga’s Cantina, and, in Walt Disney World, even stay on a spaceship at the Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

In short, you can live the life of a Star Wars character without ever leaving the atmosphere.

Like any Disney Park, it’s the small, quirky details that make Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge so fascinating. Reddit user Nealbeast spotted one such detail in a recent visit to Disneyland.

They shared a Reddit post with a video of a bizarre “ritual.” A Cast Member stands by while a porg sits atop a rapidly spinning droid. Surrounding them both is a circle of other porgs.

Why? Well, that’s still a bit of a mystery. Some Reddit users insisted it was likely just a funny way of showing off the droid. User Average_Fiend claimed to have seen it regularly in the Park – sometimes with porgs, sometimes Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda), and sometimes the droid C1-10P, better known as Chopper – but passed it off as a “strange ‘ritual’/summoning circle.” Others, more cynically, suggested it was just another way of “selling expensive toys.”

According to one user, however, this is the “Council of Porgs.” EarlGreyLover wrote, “It’s [the Cast Member’s] personal collection and she liked to show it off. If you say hi and ask, she’d happily answer all your questions.”

Personally, we have endless questions for the founder of the “Council of Porgs.” Considering that this seems to be an irregular feature in Galaxy’s Edge, we’ll have to cross our fingers to experience the galactic magic for ourselves someday.