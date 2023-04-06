Disney Makes Major Change to Guests Who Board New Coaster

It looks like Disney is changing how Guests board the new TRON Lightcycle / Run coaster at Magic Kingdom. Here is what changed.

Magic Kingdom’s New Coaster

On April 4, Magic Kingdom in Disney World Orlando opened the new hybrid roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run.

The hybrid coaster is a new experience for Park Guests to enjoy. The thrill ride comprises thrills and chills as Guests launch on a Lightcycle as they race through the Grid.

Per the Disney World official website:

“Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in a quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.”

Disney Opens New TRON Retail Experience

Aside from the excellent new ride opening to the public just days ago, Disney World also launched a unique retail experience for Guests to enjoy and shop their favorite TRON merch.

Located inside Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, Tomorrowland Launch Depot offers Guests a merchandise experience like no other.

The official Disney World site says it best:

“Gear up with TRON-inspired merchandise and customize your own action figure through TRON Identity Program.”

TRON Lightcycle / Run Already Experiencing Problems – AGAIN

TRON Lightcycle / Run has been experiencing problems like any other brand-new attraction. According to some Guests, there have been concerns regarding no netting being available to protect Guests from hypothetical falling objects from riders.

The most recent change to the ride has been the virtual queue. Guests must arrive at their designated timeframe on time or forfeit their time for riding the coaster.

Disney made an update to the virtual queue page tonight. A new line reads: "Please arrive at your attraction once your boarding group is called. Be advised that late arrivals may not be accommodated." TRON officially opens tomorrow (April 4) and will utilize a virtual queue. pic.twitter.com/H1Wn6kU0aS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 4, 2023

It seems that TRON Lightcycle / Run is experiencing yet another problem.

Digital News journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin on Twitter) reported that TRON Lightcycle / Run was experiencing a technical glitch causing those who get in line virtually were not given an estimated timeframe on when to show up to get on the ride.

I'm not sure if it's a glitch or intentional – but TRON boarding groups are not showing an estimated wait today. New vs. old: pic.twitter.com/6txpJKvzbv — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 6, 2023

This glitch did cause some Guests to frantically find their nearby Cast Members to determine their next steps.

Fans also responded to the Tweet saying that the glitch that happened today also occurred yesterday:

Can confirm they didn’t show yesterday. — Christmas at the Lodge (@kshaw99) April 6, 2023

As of 5:45 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) today, April 6, there has been no indication of this glitch being fixed. Disney has not officially made any sort of announcement regarding this issue. Hopefully, the glitch will be sorted out soon as more Guests flock to the Parks this week and next for Spring break and Easter break.