Disney Finally Makes It Cheaper to Buy Genie+

‘Disney’ and ‘cheaper’ are two words that rarely appear in the same sentence – except for today.

As of April 15, Walt Disney World has officially lowered the price of Genie+, making it a little bit cheaper to purchase the virtual queue system for you and your family.

For those unfamiliar with Genie+, this is the descendant of Disney’s FastPass and FastPass+. Like its predecessors, Genie+ allows Guests to skip the regular standby lines. The biggest difference, however, is that this privilege comes with a price tag – one that fluctuates depending on the time of year and Disney’s crowd predictions.

That means that at busy times of the year, you can expect to shell out upwards of $30 per person per day to avoid squeezing into hours-long queues for popular rides such as the Tower of Terror or Peter Pan’s Flight.

We just emerged from Spring Break and Easter, AKA one of Disney World’s busiest seasons. It also didn’t help that Magic Kingdom just debuted the long-awaited TRON Lightcycle / Run, which would’ve sent attendance skyrocketing at any time of year. That saw the cost of Genie+ soar to $35 on April 4, sitting at this peak price for a record-breaking ten days.

As of April 15, however, Genie+ is back down to $25 per person.

While there’s no saying how long Genie+ will sit at $25, this does suggest that Disney is anticipating attendance to slow now that the Spring Break crowds are clearing up – which should also mean shorter queues, with or without Genie+.

It’s important to note that the price drop only applies to Genie+, and there have been no changes to the Individual Lightning Lanes. TRON Lightcycle / Run, for example, will still cost $20 per person for Lightning Lane access.

To say Genie+ has proved unpopular with Guests would be an understatement. The general consensus is that it’s aggravated Disney World’s queueing issues, making lines longer for non-paying customers and providing a confusing experience for those who shell out to skip to the front.

There are even those who believe Disney should be charging more for Genie+ – similar to the pricing point of the Express Pass at Universal Studios, which reaches up to $349.99 – to lessen demand, stabilize profits, and improve crowd control.

To purchase Genie+, visit the My Disney Experience app from midnight on the day of your visit. Return to the app from 7 a.m. to book your Lighting Lanes.