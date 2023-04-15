Beloved Disneyland Area Still Missed by Guests

Big Thunder Mountain is one of the most popular roller coasters in the Disney Parks. Themed after the old west and located in Frontierland in several of the Disney Parks, the ride boasts it’s the “wildest ride in the wilderness!” However, there used to be more to the area than just the roller coaster.

In Disneyland, the attraction opened in the fall of 1979 and a few years later, the idea to expand upon Big Thunder was born. Big Thunder Ranch was dreamt up by a supervisor at Circle D, Disneyland’s horse stables. While the attraction was a major draw for Guests, there was much of the area that had been left empty when the area was retimed. The Ranch opened to Guests in 1986 and featured a walk-through log cabin made from real logs, a petting zoo, and a dining area.

Over the years, the area featured several seasonal overlays and activities, including a summer and Fourth of July theme, an autumnal Halloween theme, winter and Christmas decorations, and a springtime overlay. During the summer and Halloween, the area hosted Woody’s All-American and Halloween Roundups, as well as Santa’s Reindeer Roundup during the Christmas season.

In 1996, the petting zoo was replaced by the Festival of Fools, a Hunchback of Notre Dame themed show that ran for a few years to promote the film. Big Thunder Ranch was eventually closed permanently in 2016 to make way for what would become Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The area is remembered fondly by Guests who were able to visit during the three decades it existed in Frontierland, mainly for the variety of seasonal decor and overlays it offered Guests throughout the year. Although the Ranch no longer exists, Guests are still able to ride Big Thunder Mountain and experience the rest of Frontierland, but many are still nostalgic for what the area once was.

