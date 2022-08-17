‘Big Thunder Mountain’ Getting Its Own Disney Movie

The beloved Disney Park attraction Big Thunder Mountain is getting its own movie!

Several Disney attractions have seen a movie based on them over the years, including Pirates of the Caribbean which spawned an entire franchise, Haunted Mansion, and Jungle Cruise. Now, it seems Disney will try its hand again with an attraction based on the Frontierland coaster Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hawkeye Directors Bert & Bertie will stay in the Disney family to undertake the project. Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Ridley Scott’s Scott Free will produce, with Bert & Bertie directing from a script by Kieran and Michele Mulroney, the married screenwriting pair whose credits include Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and the 2017 Power Rangers reboot.

Disney’s official description of the attraction, which can be ridden at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris reads:

The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness

Legend has it that soon after gold was first discovered here in the 1850s, eerie things began to happen. Trains would take off and race through tunnels—by themselves. After you arrive at the legendary Big Thunder Mining Company, descend into an abandoned mine shaft and board your train. As you enter the cursed cavern, the engine speeds up along the rickety track. Dodge exploding dynamite and falling boulders as you swoop around turns, drop into canyons and dart through the mysterious ghost town of Tumbleweed. Your rip-roaring adventure proves that some legends are true. You’re sure to have a real blast! The plot for the movie has not been revealed, but we do know that the attraction Big Thunder Mountain is based in a mining town amid the gold rush in the 1800s.

Are you excited about this Disney movie news? Let us know in the comments!