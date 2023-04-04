‘Avengers 5’ Writer Reportedly Struggling to Finish Script

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) is primed to be one of the biggest Marvel movies of all time. And with this colossal, Avengers-level film comes an Avengers-level challenge: writing the script.

Last fall, it was revealed that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania screenwriter Jeff Loveness would be writing the script for the fifth Avengers installment. Set to premiere sometime in 2025 as part of the MCU’s Phase Six, Kang Dynasty will likely see the Avengers going face-to-face with Kang the Conqueror (Johnathan Majors) in an epic team-up event that will finish out the Multiverse Saga, followed closely by Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

If previous Avengers movies are anything to go by, The Kang Dynasty has the potential to break the $2 billion mark at the box office. It might even pass Avengers: Endgame (2019) as the highest-grossing Marvel movie of all time, if successful. With the sheer amount of weight being put on this movie, plus what’s sure to be a staggeringly high Marvel budget, all on top of fans’ very high expectations, it’s not surprising that Loveness is starting to crack under pressure.

While appearing on a recent episode of the Friends From Work podcast, Loveness opened up on the difficulties of writing an Avengers movie of this scale, and got real about his very valid fears surrounding its development. When asked about the struggles he’s facing trying to put together a film that will follow the hype of the Infinity Saga, Loveness remarked that “it’s almost comedic how hard this challenge is,” adding:

I think, like obviously, it’s almost comedic how hard this challenge is. It’s like, ‘Oh no, you have to follow up ‘Endgame’ and ‘Infinity War,’ both made about two billion dollars, and everyone loves it.’

Loveness continued, saying it’s “nice” to have a “buddy” by his side throughout the process, referring to Marvel veteran and Secret Wars writer Michael Waldron.

So, it’s been nice to have a buddy that you can kind of joke about that with. It’s like, ’Oh yeah, we have quite literally, like on paper, [what] may be the hardest job in the world as far as movies go. But I don’t know. I’m just trying not to think about it, and write a movie that I would like, and we’ll see how it goes.

While little remains known about The Kang Dynasty and its plot, upcoming Phase Five and Phase Six projects will hopefully start to provide more set-up about what audiences can expect from Kang and his Variants. Loveness gave fans a glimpse into the “Council of Kangs” in an Ant-Man 3 post-credits scene, and also hinted at Kang’s return as Victor Timely in Season 2 of the Disney+ Loki series; all signs that there’s indeed more Kang to come.

Hopefully, Loveness can overcome his struggles with writing The Kang Dynasty script and will deliver a gripping, action-packed movie that will serve as the first Avengers crossover of the Multiverse Saga—without prompting any postponements or delays. His first Marvel project might’ve not ranked well amongst critics (Quantumania currently has a Tomatometer score of 47%), but he shouldn’t let that get in the way of his future MCU endeavors. Loveness certainly has a big challenge ahead, but with excellent references in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, The Kang Dynasty might end up being one of the most successful Avengers installments to date.

