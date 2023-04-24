Argentine TV Channel is Illegally Showing ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

A television channel in Argentina is showing the full cut of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) even though the film is still near the beginning of its theatrical run.

Related: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Made Critics Look Like Idiots

Based on the video game series created by Shigeru Miyamoto, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Mario’s original voice actor Charles Martinet as Mario and Luigi’s father, Giuseppe.

The film has been smashing box office records, quickly becoming the most successful animated movie of all time and nearing the $1 billion mark.

With this much success, it’s clear that Nintendo and Illumination’s newest hit won’t be leaving movie theaters anytime soon. However, it looks like an Argentine TV channel just can’t wait any longer.

GenTV Shows ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ In Its Entirety

Related: ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Hit Song “Peaches” Called Sexist

GenTV, a television channel in Argentina, has shown the entirety of The Super Mario Bros. Movie only a week after the film’s theatrical release.

This was brought to the attention of the world by Twitter user ElBuni, who said, “On an Argentine channel, they are showing the Mario movie that came out one week ago. HAHAHAHA. Copyright is dead. Nintendo tamed by Creole liveliness.”

En un canal argentino están pasando la pelicula de Mario que salió hace 1 semana JSJAJAJA

Fallecio el copyright

Nintendo domado por la viveza criolla pic.twitter.com/7QJXW39ho3 — ElBuni (@therealbuni) April 16, 2023

While most channels would be terrified of Nintendo since they are very protective of their copyright, GenTV doesn’t seem to care. Not only is this not the first time they’ve done this– a couple of weeks ago, they showed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)– but they’re also taunting Nintendo with memes on their official Instagram account.

Nintendo and Illumination haven’t made any statements regarding the matter. However, given Nintendo’s take on people and organizations that pirate or try to use their games without permission, it’s very likely that they’ll be taking action shortly.

Do you think Nintendo should go after GenTV? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!