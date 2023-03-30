Which EPCOT Resort Should You Stay At?

If you want quick and easy access to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on your Walt Disney World vacation, why not stay in the EPCOT resort area? The area is host to multiple resorts, a beautiful lake, Disney’s Boardwalk, a mini golf course, and much more!

Many Guests go out of their way to just visit this area during their vacation, so why not stay there? Let’s go over all of the Resorts that are featured in the EPCOT resort area and compare and contrast their amenities, dining options, and more. We’ll go over some pros and cons for each Resort so you can pick the one that works best for your family. In general, the biggest pro for all of these resorts is their proximity to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which are both within walking distance.

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

If you’re looking for a bit of the coast in Central Florida, try Disney’s Beach Club Resort. Directly attached to the Yacht Club Resort and across the lake from Disney’s Boardwalk, it’s also at the backdoor of EPCOT’s International Gateway. The rooms at this Resort are fairly standard for a Disney Resort with its major amenity being its magnificent pool. Stormalong Bay is multiple pools, sand bottom areas, a lazy river, and an absolutely tremendous waterslide. It’s also home to Cape May Cafe, which has a great character breakfast, and Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, which is home to the famous Kitchen Sink Sundae.

Rate: Rooms start at $483 per night

Rooms start at $483 per night Dining: Cape May Cafe, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, Beach Club Marketplace, Martha’s Vineyard, Hurricane Hanna’s

Cape May Cafe, Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, Beach Club Marketplace, Martha’s Vineyard, Hurricane Hanna’s Recreation: Stormalong Bay, Campfires, Fishing, Boat Rentals, Arcade, close proximity to Fantasia Gardens & the Boardwalk

Stormalong Bay, Campfires, Fishing, Boat Rentals, Arcade, close proximity to Fantasia Gardens & the Boardwalk Transportation: Bus, Boat, Skyliner (via EPCOT), walkway to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Looking for something a little more refined? Try the neighboring Yacht Club Resort. The two resorts are connected by both indoor and outdoor walkways, but the Yacht Club has a more formal feel, compared to the casualness of the Beach Club. It has very similar amenities to the Beach Club, as Guests of both Resorts are typically able to use both. It’s also home to two great dining options, Yachtsman Steakhouse and Ale and Compass Restaurant.

Rate: Standard rate $992 per night

Standard rate $992 per night Dining: Ale & Compass, Yachtsman Steakhouse, Crew’s Cup Lounge, The Market at Ale & Compass

Ale & Compass, Yachtsman Steakhouse, Crew’s Cup Lounge, The Market at Ale & Compass Recreation: Stormalong Bay, Campfires, Fishing, Boat Rentals, Arcade, close proximity to Fantasia Gardens & the Boardwalk

Stormalong Bay, Campfires, Fishing, Boat Rentals, Arcade, close proximity to Fantasia Gardens & the Boardwalk Transportation: Bus, Boat, Skyliner (via EPCOT), walkway to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

One of the most stunning Resorts on Disney property, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn harkens back to the heyday of the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The amenities of this Resort can’t be beaten, with exciting shopping, dining, and nightlife, and a convenient location on the other side of the lake from the Yacht & Beach Clubs. During the day, explore the Boardwalk or take a dip in Luna Park Pool, home to a roller-coaster theme waterslide. Visit Jellyrolls, a dueling piano bar, to cap off your night, or dance the night away at the Atlantic Dance Hall.

Rate: Standard rate $630 per night

Standard rate $630 per night Dining: Flying Fish, Trattoria al Forno, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, Boardwalk Deli, Boardwalk Ice Cream, Carousel Coffee, Pizza Window, Abracadabar, Leaping Horse Libations, BoardWalk Joe’s Marvelous Margaritas, Bell Vue Lounge

Flying Fish, Trattoria al Forno, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, Boardwalk Deli, Boardwalk Ice Cream, Carousel Coffee, Pizza Window, Abracadabar, Leaping Horse Libations, BoardWalk Joe’s Marvelous Margaritas, Bell Vue Recreation: Luna Park Pool, Surrey Bike rentals, Jellyrolls, Atlantic Dance Hall, Campfires, Fishing, Boat Rentals, Arcade, close proximity to Fantasia Gardens & the Boardwalk, live entertainment on the Boardwalk

Luna Park Pool, Surrey Bike rentals, Jellyrolls, Atlantic Dance Hall, Campfires, Fishing, Boat Rentals, Arcade, close proximity to Fantasia Gardens & the Boardwalk, live entertainment on the Boardwalk Transportation: Bus, Boat, Skyliner (via EPCOT), walkway to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Swan and Dolphin Resort

Just over a bridge from the above resorts are Disney’s Swan and Dolphin Hotels and Swan Reserve, which are actually run by Mariott, not Disney. Guests here recieve the same benefits as a Disney Deluxe Resort Guest, but the Resort does feel a little less “Disney” – which may be what you’re looking for! However, they do charge a daily resort fee and parking, and bus transportation to the Park is on independent buses, not Disney transportation. The Resort area is absolutely beautiful, and in walking distance of Disney’s Fantasia Gardens and Fantasia Fairways Mini Golf, which is a great nighttime activity. The Dolphin is also home to Shula Steakhouse, one of the top-rated signature dining experiences at Walt Disney World.