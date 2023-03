The Star Wars movies are epic pieces of sci-fi cinema, especially in terms of scale, storytelling, and presentation. Despite all the hard work and efforts that go into creating these grand space operas, not everything makes it into the film. That’s understandable to a point, but recent footage shows an intense duel between Anakin and Dooku that cut out a huge chunk of visual storytelling.

Fans of any level who know the name “Anakin Skywalker” eventually turn their thoughts to Darth Vader, knowing his unavoidable fate. The study of Anakin’s transformation from promising Jedi Knight to Sith Lord is something sci-fi and film scholars are still discussing long after he has become one with the Force, but some posted footage has revealed a huge arc cut from the franchise.

The Deleted Duel

The Tiktok above reveals footage shared by Starwars Analyst, and it goes into great detail on how the fight choreography by Nick Gillard was more than just an action sequence. So much of the Jedi can be defined by how they fight, especially characters like Anakin and Dooku.

The rivalry between the two characters was further expanded upon in the Clone Wars series, but it could have been even more expertly defined if the original fight scene was kept unaltered and Anakin faced Dooku alone. The need for a two-hour long battle on Coruscant might be debatable, but this would have definitely made for a much more interesting showdown.

Why This Should Have Been in the Star Wars Canon

With the deleted footage off the table, this is truly a defining moment for both Anakin and Dooku. For the count, it’s the moment when he realizes Palpetine has set him up to fall to his successor. For Anakin, it’s a final confrontation with the Sith Lord who bested him on Geonosis, and where Darth Vader begins to take shape.

While fans might not have gotten the truly defining and damning duel of Anakin Skywalker, the entirety of the analysis can be watched here, along with a link to the Coruscant battle. As big as the Star Wars films are, not everything can make it into the final cut of the movie. It’s a sad but true statement, but that’s why the extended universe exists.

