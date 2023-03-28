Universal Orlando Resort Guide for 2023

Whether you’re a seasoned Orlando theme park expert or a first-timer, 2023 is a perfect time for a Universal Orlando Resort vacation. Walt Disney World Resort may get a lot of attention, but there are plenty of unique, thrilling, and memory-making things to do at Orlando’s other major theme park destination.

While planning for a Universal Orlando Resort vacation may not be quite as complicated as a Walt Disney World vacation (you don’t even need park reservations!), there are still a lot of details you want to make sure you don’t miss! Here’s our complete guide to all there is to see at Universal Orlando Resort in 2023, how you can get the best deals, the best time to go, and everything else an epic Universal Orlando vacation has to offer.

Universal Orlando Resort Parks

The Universal Orlando Resort is made up of two theme parks; Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. In addition, it’s home to the Volcano Bay waterpark and the Universal Citywalk, a shopping, dining, and nightlife destination. The CityWalk connects the two Parks, meaning most activities are in one easily accessible location! There are also multiple Resort hotels and other activities, so check out our breakdown.

What is Universal Studios Florida?

Universal Studios Florida is the flagship Park of the Resort. It’s themed around a living, breathing movie studio (similar to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World) and gives Guests the chance to step into the world of their favorite movies. This Park is home to staples like Springfield, home of The Simpsons Ride, and where Guests can step into their favorite cartoon world. It’s also home to half of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter; Diagon Alley, where Guests can shop for wizarding wares and take a thrilling spin on Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. Guests can join the chaos of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, zoom with their favorite tunes on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, fly with ET on The E.T. Adventure, and battle aliens on Men In Black: Alien Attack! It’s a fantastic family Park with something for everyone, and also home to events like Mardi Gras in the spring, Halloween Horror Nights in the fall, and Universal’s Holiday Parade in the winter.

And opening in the Summer of 2023 is the brand-new Villain-Con Minion Blast, a new attraction that will transform the front of the Park into a place full of Minion shenanigans. This ride will be the first of its kind, a blaster attraction on a moving walkway, where Guests will shoot at targets as they compete to become a member of the Vicious 6.

What is Universal’s Islands of Adventure?

Over on the other end of the CityWalk, Universal’s Islands of Adventure is a more Disney-like Park, with immersively themed “islands” based on mega-franchises like Jurassic Park and Marvel Comics. Here, Guests can visit lands of books and movies, like exploring the world of Dr. Seuss and all of his beloved characters in Seuss Landing. Of course, Guests can head to Jurassic Park to ride the beloved Jurassic World VelociCoaster, one of the most thrilling coasters in Florida, or take on King Kong in Skull Island: Reign of Kong. Islands of Adventure is home to the other half of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter; Hogsmeade, where Harry Potter fans can live out their dream of stepping inside Hogwarts Castle, or ride Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, heralded as one of the best rides in the country. Or, visit Marvel Super Hero Island to rub elbows with the likes of Spider-Man and Captain America or take a daring ride on The Incredible Hulk Coaster. This Park is home to Grinchmas celebrations in the winter.

What is Universal’s Volcano Bay?

The newest addition to Universal Orlando Resort, Volcano Bay is a tropical oasis of waterpark fun. This waterpark has both high-octane thrills and go-with-the-flow relaxation, all centered around a giant volcano. The Park is home to the famous Krakatau Aqua Coaster, a waterslide/roller coaster hybrid. Too energized for the lazy river? Try the Fearless River, which pushes you along fast currents throughout the Park. If you’re more into lounging, head to The Reef, a peaceful leisure pool with its own waterfall, or Waturi Beach, where you can relax in the sun along the shimmering waters of the lagoon. This is a wonderful waterpark with something for the whole family.

What is the Universal CityWalk?

Universal CityWalk is the shopping, dining, and nightlife district that connects the two theme parks. While it’s not nearly as big as a place like Disney Springs, it’s a great place to shop for souvenirs, grab a great dinner after a day at the Parks, or party at a bar or a club. Highlights of the CityWalk include a mini golf course and a movie theater for a great afternoon or late-night activity, as well as the brand-new Universal’s Great Movie Escape, where you can test your skills at escape rooms themed around franchises like Jurassic Park and Back to the Future. For a great dinner, check out locations like Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, Cowfish, or BigFire, or grab drinks at Pat O’Brien’s, Margaritaville, and the Red Coconut Club.

Universal Orlando Resort Tickets

What types of Universal Orlando Resort Tickets are there?

When purchasing your tickets to Universal Orlando Resort, there are two main factors to think of; how many days you’re visiting, and whether you want the option of hopping between two parks or not. While all Universal Orlando tickets will grant you access to both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, you can either get a One Park Per Day Ticket or a Park-to-Park ticket. You can Park Hop either by walking or using the Hogwarts Express – and keep in mind that, because of this, you can only ride the Hogwarts Express if you have a Park-to-Park ticket.

If you want to visit Volcano Bay, you will also have to add that option to your ticket, as it’s not included in the standard Park-to-Park pass. You can enter the CityWalk for free, with no admission required (you just have to pay for parking if you drive!). Special events like Mardi Gras and Grinchmas are included with admission, but Halloween Horror Nights take place after hours and require a separate ticket. Tickets and vacation packages can be purchased on the Universal Orlando Resort website, and keep an eye out for ticket deals and promotions.

Are there ticket discounts for Universal Orlando Resort?

There are a number of places you can find ticket discounts for Universal Orlando Resort. Universal itself is constantly running promotions and vacation packages that can save you some money – right now, they’re running a buy three days, get two days free promotion for trips through June. Universal’s tickets are dated, so take note that the higher ticket prices are for your selected date, the busier Universal anticipates the Park that day.

Florida residents can usually get discounts on a wide variety of pass types, including Annual Passes – but you’ll have to show proof of residence to get the discount. TMobile users can also get up to 45% off Universal Orlando Resort admission on the TMobile Tuesdays app.

What is Universal Express Pass?

Universal Express Pass is Universal Orlando Resort’s version of Genie+/Lightning Lane/FastPass. When you purchase an Express Pass, you can directly access the Express line for nearly every attraction at Universal Orlando Resort – notably, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure does not use Express. Using the Express pass can significantly cut down on wait times, but keep in mind that Universal estimates that Express lines are about half the time of regular lines, meaning that if a regular line is 60 minutes long, you may still wait 30 minutes in Express.

There are two different kinds of Express Passes. With the standard Express Pass, Guests can use it once per participating ride. With the Express Pass Unlimited, Guests can use it as many times as they’d like at participating rides. These passes only cover Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay is a separate (albeit much cheaper) Express Pass. Halloween Horror Nights also offers a separate Express pass. Prices for Express can vary wildly depending on the season, ranging anywhere from $89.99 for the day to $379.99 for the day. You can also purchase Express during your visit to the Park if you change your mind.

Universal Orlando Resort Hotels

If you’re planning a full-scale Universal Orlando Resort vacation, why not stay on the property? The Resort offers a number of hotels at different price points that can add benefits to your trip. Staying at a Universal Orlando Resort Hotel includes the following benefits:

Early Park Admission: On select days, Universal Orlando Resort Hotel Guests are able to enter certain Parks an hour earlier than regular day Guests, and have early access to select attractions.

On select days, Universal Orlando Resort Hotel Guests are able to enter certain Parks an hour earlier than regular day Guests, and have early access to select attractions. Complimentary Transportation: Universal Orlando Resort Hotel Guests can board buses or water taxis for free and easy transportation to and from the Parks.

Universal Orlando Resort Hotel Guests can board buses or water taxis for free and easy transportation to and from the Parks. Package Delivery: If you don’t want to carry your purchases around the Parks, Universal can send them back to your hotel for free!

If you don’t want to carry your purchases around the Parks, Universal can send them back to your hotel for free! Free Universal Express Unlimited: Guests at Premier Resorts (see below for details) receive complimentary Universal Express Unlimited Passes for the duration of their stay.

Where should I stay at Universal Orlando Resort?

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside & Surfside Inn and Suites

This is Universal’s newest and most budget-friendly Resort hotel. You have two options when staying at this Resort, Dockside or Surfside, both inspired by sand and waves. This hotel has both standard rooms and two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six. Starting at $96 a night, this is definitely the most affordable option, with a major con being that this hotel is on the other side of the highway from everything else at Universal Orlando, meaning transportation takes a lot longer.

Universal’s Aventura Hotel

This sleek and modern tower features beautiful, 360 views of all three Universal Orlando Resort theme Parks, as well as a rooftop bar. It’s located just steps away from Volcano Bay, with a dedicated entrance for hotel Guests. Rates here start at $140 a night. It also features direct bus transportation to the Parks. This Resort definitely has a more “adult” vibe than its neighbor, who we’ll cover next.

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Located next to Aventura and literally connected to Volcano Bay (the views are immaculate), Cabana Bay harkens back to the Atomic Era, with throwback features to the 50s and 60s. The Resort features two massive pools, a lazy river, and a bowling alley. It also features direct bus transportation to the Parks, shared with Aventura. Rooms here also start at $140 a night, and you’ll typically find more families here than at Aventura.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Moving up in price tiers, this tropical Resort will take you to the beaches of the Caribbean. Sapphire Falls has the added benefits of expanded dining options, more luxurious accommodations, and access to the water taxi, which is the quickest, easiest, and most stylish way to get to the Parks. Rooms here start at $210 a night.

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Moving to the other oceanic coast, this South Seas Resort features a sparkling lagoon-style pool surrounded by a white sand beach. You also have expanded dining options here, including a luau dinner show. You can also access the water taxi here, and as this is a Premier Resort, Guests get complimentary Universal Express Unlimited for the duration of their stay. Rooms here start at $325 a night.

Hard Rock Hotel

You can live like a rock star at this Premier Resort. This California mission-style Resort features swimming pools with underwater music, acclaimed restaurants (including a great brunch and the famous Hard Rock Cafe), rock memorabilia, and live music. This Resort also comes with free Universal Express Unlimited and rooms start at $372 a night.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

The most luxurious of the Universal Orlando Resort Hotels, this Resort is inspired by the seaside village of Portofino, Italy. It features a wide variety of upscale dining and shopping options, peaceful pools, and the added benefit of free Universal Express Unlimited. Rooms here start at $388 a night.

Are there Universal Orlando Resort Hotel discounts?

Savvy planners can find some discounts for hotel stays at Universal Orlando Resort. Booking a vacation package or bundling your hotel and tickets together can usually save you money, as Universal is constantly running promotions. Florida residents can also get room discounts, depending on the season. Many of these discounts are date-dependent, however, so make sure you keep an eye out when booking.

Universal Orlando Resort Dining

Do I need dining reservations for Universal Orlando Resort?

Typically, planning for dining at Universal Orlando Resort is not nearly as rigorous as it is for Walt Disney World. You’re able to dine at most locations in the Park without a reservation, although the theme parks themselves have limited table service options. For table service options at CityWalk, if you’re deadset on eating somewhere, it doesn’t hurt to get a reservation, especially if you’re going on a weekend or a Friday night. You can reserve dining reservations on their website.

What are the best places to eat at Universal Orlando Resort?

There are a lot of great places to dine at Universal Orlando Resort – check out our dining guide for 2023 here. If you’re looking for a great meal on the CityWalk, try Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen for families and dessert lovers, Antojitos for a great Mexican option, and Cowfish for a unique grown-ups night out. In the Parks, Finnegan’s is a fantastic Irish pub in Universal Studios Florida or head over to Fast Food Boulevard in Springfield for a wide array of options. Harry Potter fans will definitely want to check out Three Broomsticks in Islands of Adventure or The Leaky Cauldron in Universal Studios for unique, themed options.

You have to try Butterbeer, one of the most popular snacks at Universal Orlando Resort – you can get it as a soda, frozen, or hot! Also great to snack on is Voodoo Doughnuts on the CityWalk, which serves up a wide array of specialty doughnuts, including a lot of vegan options!

Does Universal Orlando Resort have a dining plan?

Unfortunately, Universal ended its dining plan in 2021 with no signs of its return. However, if you want to save some money on drinks, Universal utilizes Coca-Cola Freestyle Machines throughout their Parks and Resorts. If you purchase a refillable cup, you can pay one price per day to activate it, and then get unlimited refills for the remainder of the day. It’s a great way to avoid constantly paying for both soda and water, as you can fill both from the machines.

When to Visit Universal Orlando Resort

When is the best time to visit Universal Orlando Resort?

The best time to visit Universal Orlando Resort depends on what you’re looking for during your trip! Do you want cool weather and the magic of Christmas? The hot sun and days spent poolside? The thrills and chills of haunted houses? Or just the lowest crowds possible?

It’s become difficult post-pandemic to estimate crowd levels at theme parks, with normally “dead” weeks being packed with Guests, and busier seasons underperforming. However, we can make a few guesses. Typically, weeks and months directly after major holidays tend to be the slowest – January following Christmas, late May following Spring Break, late October and November after Columbus Day, etc. Visiting during school breaks and major holidays will yield the highest crowds, in addition to weekends in general. However, some of Universal Orlando Resort’s special events may affect crowd levels, too, so let’s take a look at them.

Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is a great time of year to visit Universal Orlando Resort. This special event, held at Universal Studios Florida, is included with your price of admission. The festivities feature a wide variety of food and drinks from around the world, a Mardi Gras parade with flying beads, and live entertainment and festivities throughout the Park. There are even concerts from artists like Patti LaBelle, 3 Doors Down, and Sean Paul, which are also included with the price of admission (but get there early!). Mardi Gras tends to get busy during the spring break weeks, so as festivities are held nightly, visit it on a weeknight to avoid the bulk of crowds. Universal Mardi Gras is from February 4–April 16, 2023.

Halloween Horror Nights

Ready to get your scare on? Look no further than Halloween Horror Nights, heralded as the best theme Park Halloween event in the country. With five scare zones filled with ghouls and monsters, ten haunted houses based on movies, TV shows, music, and original concepts, and hair-raising live entertainment, this is the biggest Halloween party in Florida. Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event and happens on select nights, so if you plan on visiting (or avoiding it), make sure you check the schedule. Single-night tickets can range from $79-$129, depending on the date. The closer to Halloween, the busier the event gets, so opt to go early in the season to avoid crowds (and go on a Thursday rather than a Saturday). Halloween Horror Nights is select nights from September 1–October 31, 2023, and is not recommended for children under 13.

The Holidays at Universal Orlando

If Christmas is your favorite time of year, consider visiting Universal Orlando Resort during the holiday season. There are several holiday events that are included with your ticket to both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. At Universal Studios, you can enjoy the Universal Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, a colorful and larger-than-life parade featuring dozens of characters and oversized balloons, some direct from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Over at Islands of Adventure, head to Seuss Landing to celebrate Grinchmas with the Whos of Whoville. You can partake in Whoville traditions, enjoy special treats, meet the Grinch himself, and watch the Grinchmas Who-Liday Spectacular, a magical musical retelling of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. You can also view seasonal shows in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.