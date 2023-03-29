TikTok Star Treats Hardworking Street Vendors To Disneyland Trip

Influencer Jesus Morales has gone viral time and time again for his generous donations to local vendors in his community. He’s done it yet again, this time taking these hard workers on a paid trip to Disneyland.

Known on TikTok and Instagram by his handle Juixxe, Morales is a first-generation Mexican immigrant who uses his influencer status to give back to local street vendors in Southern California. Morales has raised over $300,000 to support all kinds of different vendors, including taco stands, fruit stands, and ice cream carts.

On top of this, Morales will take donations from followers through Venmo and CashApp and sponsors to pay for Apple products, cash, and even cars he gives away to strangers in his community.

Needless to say, Morales is someone who respects where he comes from and cares about the people around him. Recently, he took this even further by paying street vendors and workers outside Home Depot to take a trip with him to the happiest place on Earth, Disneyland Park.

“Have You Ever Been To Disneyland?” “Not Inside.”

While the Disneyland Resort is a place known for bringing joy to the masses, many people can’t afford a ticket to go to a Disney Park. Many hardworking people cannot take a break, including the vendors Jesus Morales first approached.

Morales bought out the fruit cart and gave away fruit for an hour and a half. The group had a blast riding Splash Mountain and Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT, where one admitted that he nearly pooped his pants.

The trip was so successful that Morales decided to try again, this time checking out a local Home Depot. He picked up the workers, paid them for the day, and then enjoyed a nice Disney day hopping between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

While one person said he didn’t want to go on rides, another quickly jumped at the chance and had the time of his life. Morales and company would ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, The Incredicoaster, and Guardians of the Galaxy and still find time to watch parades.

When asked why he does this, Morales responded, “My parents came here with nothing, like absolutely nothing besides a dream. And when they first came to the US, they were sleeping in a basement on a piece of cardboard. And I just imagine that, and it’s just, like, dude, like, my parents have sacrificed so much just to be here.”

“…Everyday street vendors, everyday people, everyone’s going through something so being able to do this for people, just means the world to me.”

If you would like to support Jesus Morales and his cause, you can donate here.

