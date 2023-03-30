Shooting at Popular Amusement Park Leaves One Injured

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a popular theme park.

Unfortunately, a scary and upsetting incident happened at a popular amusement park in South Carolina this past week. A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred at Frankie’s Fun Park in Columbia, South Carolina on March 13, 2023.

The teenager reportedly entered the establishment and shot a woman in the upper body. When officers arrived on the scene, she was transported to a local hospital and her injuries were treated. She was later released.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes against Persons Unit have charged the 14-year-old male with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, according to reports from WIS TV.

Police shared that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Frankie’s Fun Park is home to many attractions, including a Drop Zone, Go-Karts, Arcade, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Batting Cages, and much more.

This, unfortunately, isn’t the only shooting to have been reported at an amusement park recently. One person was injured at another Frankie’s Fun Park earlier this year following gunfire, and multiple people were injured in a shooting at Kennywood Theme Park in Pennsylvania last September. The incident resulted in five injuries, including two confirmed gunshot victims. Just recently, the District Attorney for the state of Pennsylvania deemed Kennywood “unsafe” as the theme park planned to reopen for the season.

“I’d hate to see that the opening of Kennywood be delayed, but I’m very serious and law enforcement’s very serious about making that environment safe,” he said.

Kennywood shared in a statement that it was looking forward to reopening on April 22, 2023.

“The safety and security of our Guests and Team Members is always our top priority. We are confident in our enhanced security procedures. We are looking forward to opening day on April 22 and the 125th Celebration. We fully support the investigation in any way possible. For questions regarding the investigation, contact law enforcement.”

