Theme Park Deemed Unsafe by D.A. After Shooting

One of the world’s oldest theme parks may be unable to open its doors by orders of the D.A following a shooting last year.

Kennywood first opened its doors in 1899, making it so old that it’s actually a national historic landmark. Located in West Mifflin, PA, the Park features various structures and rides that date back to the early 1900s, including the over 100-year-old Jack Rabbit wooden coaster, the Carousel, and the famous Old Mill attraction, which is the oldest ride in the Park, having opened in 1901.

The Park is set to celebrate its 125th Season on its planned opening date of 22 April. However, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala stated last week that Kennywood is not safe and that he will go to court to block that opening date until his office’s recommended security measures are adopted.

On 24 September 2022, three people were shot inside Kennywood, including a 15-year-old. There was an alleged altercation between two groups during the Phantom Fall Fest Halloween event, and police responded to reports of gunshots at 10:49 p.m. A handgun was recovered on the scene, and the three victims were treated at the hospital, as well as several additional Guests for “trampling injuries,” according to police.

A 15-year-old was initially charged with the shooting before a judge dismissed the case, and as of today, no one is facing charges. Following the incident, Kennywood implemented a new rule that all Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or over. Trees along the fence bordering the highway were cut to improve sightlines, floodlights were installed, and security was increased throughout the Park.

Kennywood also implemented a bag policy that only allows diaper bags, medical bags, and bags 8 inches-by-5 inches-by-1 inch. All Guests and Team Members must pass through a weapons detection system when entering the Park. However, Zappala says it’s not enough.

Zappala wants the fencing around the Park’s entire perimeter to be replaced, stating that it is still easy to pass a weapon through. “I’d hate to see that the opening of Kennywood be delayed, but I’m very serious and law enforcement’s very serious about making that environment safe,” he said.

In a statement Friday, a Kennywood spokesperson said, “The safety and security of our Guests and Team Members is always our top priority. We are confident in our enhanced security procedures. We are looking forward to opening day on April 22 and the 125th Celebration. We fully support the investigation in any way possible. For questions regarding the investigation, contact law enforcement.”