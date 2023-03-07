Theme Park Ordered to Close Immediately After Outbreak

A popular theme park has been ordered to close immediately after an apparent viral outbreak.

Recently, the Silver Storm Water Theme Park was ordered by the Health Department to close immediately after a group of more than 25 students contracted fever at the Park while visiting on an apparent field trip. The students all sought treatment and had symptoms including fever and redness of the eyes.

The decision to close Silver Storm Water Theme Park was made after a team of medical experts from the district inspected the theme park. The water theme park, which is located in India, has not issued a statement at this time.

The theme park is home to many “dry” and “wet” attractions, including roller coasters and water rides.

