Since departing from DVD rentals, Netflix has extended its catalog beyond licensed content to original shows in various genres, from sci-fi like Stranger Things to hit documentaries like Tiger King. It’s also entered the children’s programming market, attempting to rival the likes of Sesame Street and Bluey. But some parents say one of its most recent cartoons went too far.

Ridley Jones premiered in 2021 and stars a little girl with two dads who live inside a museum and protect the artifacts that come to life at night à la Night at the Museum (2006). One of the museum’s living artifacts, a bison statue, came out as non-binary in a recent episode, infuriating some parents. @plasticamie shared a now-viral clip from the show on TikTok:

“Well, my heart says that the way I feel most myself is to go by the name Fred,” the character said. “That’s because I’m non-binary, and Fred is the name that fits me best. And I also use they and them because calling me a she or a he doesn’t feel right to me.”

“Oh, I didn’t know that,” Fred’s grandmother (voiced by Cyndi Lauper) responded. “I’m sorry I used the wrong name and pronouns. Thank you for showing me your heart.”

This simple scene showed children that it’s easy to respect others and how they identify. But many parents felt it was “confusing” and “brainwashing” little ones. The woman who shared the video joked that it was a “themtal breakdown” and compared it to singer Sam Smith, who came out as non-binary and genderqueer in 2019.

“Ridley Jones is officially canceled in my house!” said @midniteeyezzz.

It seems Netflix may have listened. Though they haven’t sent an official press release, show creator Chris Nee claimed the show was canceled in a series of now-private tweets.

Ridley Jones garnered support on Twitter after conservative pundit Ian Miles Cheong alleged that the show should incite people to cancel their Netflix subscriptions:

I can’t get over how much this sucks. Cancel your Netflix subscription.

“Isn’t a free, capitalistic society always going to have many things we don’t agree with or even think are horrible?” asked @apokerplayer. “Isn’t that going always to be the case, and especially when we’re highly polarized?”

Isn’t a free, capitalistic society always going to have many things we don’t agree with or even think are horrible? Isn’t that going to always be the case, and especially when we’re highly polarized? — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) March 14, 2023

Others responded more simply. To a comment claiming the concept of a non-binary character would be confusing to children, social media influencer @mattsix replied “they’re talking animals:”

All episodes of Ridley Jones are still streaming on Netflix. It’s not immediately clear if the show will return or be pulled from Netflix altogether.

