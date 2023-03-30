Paper FastPasses Need to Make a Comeback Says Fan

Disney has faced heavy backlash in recent years over the cancellation of its paper FastPass policy and the introduction of the Lightning Lane and Genie+ systems.

Fans have complained about everything from the price to the need to always be on the phone or the app to the cutthroat feeling the Parks now have to them. Add in the controversial virtual queue system, and it’s had many people asking for the previous days of the paper passes.

In response to a Twitter post asking for users to post their “most cancellable theme park takes,” one commenter mentioned that FastPasses, saying that they miss the old system and that everything now just “feels greedy.”

I miss the old express/fast system where you scan tickets and come back. Everything now is greedy.

Also i love Diagon alley, but losing Jaws was a mistake. — Magical Mischief akarklus (@akarklus) March 21, 2023

These sentiments echo thoughts that have been shared across various social media platforms for months as Genie+ has faced repeated sellouts and theme park prices continue to rise. Even though Disney CEO Bob Iger has denounced the high ticket prices, claiming that the Parks need to be more accessible to everyone, there’s been no change as of yet. Add this to the fact that Lightning Lane offerings are expensive add-ons rather than complimentary the way they used to be, and it’s not hard to see why people think Disney is just after money.

While the paper FastPasses had their own issues, requiring Guests to get the tickets from each individual ride, they were free and allowed Guests to use multiple in the same day. Even once the FastPasses moved from paper to the My Disney Experience app for Disney World, Guests could still book them for free, and were able to book 3 at once, then more as the return times passed.

Now Guests may pay for Genie+ if they want FastPasses at all, and several Lightning Lane options are an additional cost. It makes it easy to understand why some fans would prefer to go back to the old system rather than spend quite a bit of money to be on their phone booking passes all day.

